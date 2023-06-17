One website devoted to parenting had an interesting statement:
Fathers shouldn’t worry raising good children. They must instead focus on raising good adults.
This is because kids don’t need any lessons in how to be kids — that comes naturally to them. What they need are positive role models in their lives as they develop their personalities through the years. The process of maturing is difficult and requires proper guidance and support.
Patience, empathy, encouragement and, above all else, unconditional love are just a few of the qualities that fathers must possess to carry out their duties. They influence that fathers have on their children is essential to helping them along the rocky path to adulthood.
“An involved father’s impact is more than a few good stories, notable quips and hard-learned lessons. Science proves he’s worth more,” according to a story published June 13, 2017, by USA Today. “Studies show children with involved fathers, stepdads or father figures are less likely to get in trouble with the law, tend to do better in school and are more likely to hold a job. It comes as no surprise in a world where fathers are doubling down on parenting. Fathers today expect to be a big part of their children’s lives.”
The article highlighted the benefits of fathers being involved with their children.
For one, youths are less likely to get caught up in the juvenile justice system before they turn 18. They also are more inclined to delay sexual activity until they’re older. Children perform better at school, and they’re more committed to their jobs when dads are a big part of their lives.
So what does it take to be a good father? Here are some ideas from various websites on the issue:
■ Good fathers are good teachers.
■ They love having fun with their kids.
■ They lead by example.
■ They are good listeners.
■ They build a wall of trust and security within the family.
■ They are affectionate.
■ They understand how to discipline their children in a constructive manner.
■ They never look upon housework needing to be done as someone else’s job.
■ They know when to challenge — and be challenged by — their children.
■ They are committed to providing for and protecting their families.
All of this is contingent upon fathers spending as much time with their kids as possible. This is the best investment they can make in their children’s futures.
Each year, we commemorate the importance of fatherhood with a national holiday. It began through the efforts of a woman who knew how blessed she was to have had in her life the man who became her dad.
Sonora Louise Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington, heard a Mother’s Day sermon at her church in 1909, according to a story published on the website for The Farmer’s Almanac. She thought that honoring fathers in the same way would be a good idea. Her father, William Jackson Smart, was a Civil War veteran and raised six children as a single parent.
It wasn’t until 1966 that Father’s Day finally received national recognition. President Lyndon B. Johnson issued an executive order that year to have this holiday celebrated on the third Sunday of June.
It took another six years for this to become permanent. In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon signed a proclamation to commemorate Father’s Day as a federal holiday each year.
While it’s unfortunate that it took so long to create this holiday, we’re pleased that it eventually happened.
Fathers play a critical role in our society, and showing how much we cherish them is appropriate.
Happy Father’s Day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.