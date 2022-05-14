A measure under consideration by the Canadian government could hurt people in Northern New York financially.
On May 4, the Canadian House of Commons passed the Underused Housing Tax Act. This would impose a 1% tax on properties owned by individuals who are neither citizens nor permanent residents of Canada. Many north country residents own vacation homes just across the border, and this tax could affect them.
“According to a summary drafted by Canada’s Library of Parliament, the 1% tax would be tied to either the property tax valuation or the [property’s] most recent sale price, whichever is higher. There are plenty of exemptions to the tax, however. Non-winterized homes, those in census-identified communities with less than 30,000 residents and homes occupied for more than four weeks without a break per year are exempted from the tax,” an article published Sunday by the Watertown Daily Times reported. “If enacted, the tax would go into effect on Jan 1, 2023, and all non-resident property owners in Canada will be required to file an annual declaration with the Canada Revenue Agency for each property they own.”
In addition to the dreadful toll in lives and people’s health, the novel coronavirus pandemic has wreaked financial and emotional havoc on Americans. Many people who live here have been unable to visit with loved ones who reside in Canada because of the border restrictions. They also haven’t been allowed to spend time at properties they own in Canada.
Most coronavirus regulations have been lifted when it comes to passing back and forth between Canada and the United States. While we’re still dealing with the consequences of the pandemic, we’re starting to return to some semblance of normalcy. This is good news.
So it’s troubling that Canada wishes to penalize non-citizens who own property across the border. We appreciate that there are some exemptions, but numerous individuals will still get pinched by this tax.
The fact is that these people already pay taxes on the property they own in Canada. This additional 1% will simply penalize them for not using their residences as often as the Canadian government would like. How would Canadians react if municipal governments in Florida, for example, imposed additional taxes on homes in their favorite warm spots to spend the winter?
We strongly urge Canadian officials to acknowledge the uttery arbitrary rationale in this legislation and reject it. It makes no sense to worsen the financial environment between our two nations at a time when we should be trying to improve it.
