Hopefully this fall, there will be an addition to downtown Canton that will make an impression on generations to come.
Downtowns can be tenuous places. Businesses come and go.
Economies boom and bust. Lifestyles change.
Native Cantonites from every generation can count the changes they have seen in their lifetime.
The photos from the Canton historian on these pages document those changes from hotels, restaurants, grocery stores and car dealerships to today’s eclectic mix of pizza joints, convenience stores, natural foods and nonprofits.
What is planned for this fall could be something that links generations.
The Brown Bear Ramble is a simple idea to produce a lasting, scavenger hunt-type experience in downtown Canton.
The plan is to place little statues inspired by the children’s book “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” in little nooks and crannies and places of interest around the village.
Former Herman-Dekalb second-grade teacher Doreen L. Radway and Emily Owen Hastings, the Canton Free Library executive director, are leading the plan.
Even though the statues are being cast now, much fundraising must be done before launching the project. Contributions have already come in, one for $1,500 from Community Bank.
It is not hard to imagine those children who will find those statues for the first time this fall one day pretending to find those statues again with their children.
It is easy to imagine folks from out of town walking one more block from their intended destination to visit a statue that their children want to find or revisit.
“The trail will be about a mile long and mostly close to downtown. At points of interest, there will be about a 5-inch bronze statue for children to find. The total cost of the statues and a plaque for the library, where the trail will end, is about $21,000,” according to a story published Jan. 13 by the Watertown Daily Times.
“The group has also received $1,500 from North Country Savings Bank and $500 from Canton Rotary. Ms. Hastings said they are on the lookout for grant money and fundraising events are being planned. Ms. Hastings said she has been in contact with the book’s publisher and owner, Penguin Random House, who want to see the final artwork before approving the project. Ms. Radways goal is to have the project completed by the end of September.”
It is a simple, brilliant idea that will benefit many over many years.
The statues are small. They will only be about 5 inches in length. Despite their size, we are sure they will live large in the hearts of children who find them.
The Brown Bear Ramble mirrors the Caterpillar Crawl in Bristol, Virginia, based on the book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”
Radway visited the Caterpillar Crawl with her grandson and brought the idea to Canton.
Mice inspired the Caterpillar Crawl on Main in Greenville, South Carolina, which is based on the book “Goodnight Moon.”
It is easy to donate. You can send a check to the Canton Free Library, 8 Park St., Canton, NY 13617, with Brown Bear in the memo. Or donate online at Cantonfreelibrary.org.
