We can blame two things for the gap between the budget for the Canton Central School capital project and the actual bids for the project: a world that is moving very fast and a process that, by necessity, moves very slowly.
It takes a long time to plan a project as transformational as the Canton capital project. While the school board and the school administration planned and studied the static objects that are the school’s facilities, the world sped along. The two years of pandemic, inflation and supply chain irregularities only added to the out-of-synced situation.
This is a massive project that includes relocating the pool to the high school athletic complex; relocating and renovating the career and technical education classroom; rehabbing the performance auditorium; upgrading cafeteria equipment and expanding service lines; repositioning the soccer field and increasing parking by an estimated 140 to 160 spaces; construction of a new artificial turf athletic field behind J.M. McKenney Middle School; replacing water and sewer lines; and replacing failing bus garage infrastructure.
Superintendent Ronald P. Burke and the project’s managers knew there was likely a shortfall when they put together the bid documents. Instead of submitting the project as a whole, they created optional portions so that parts could be cleaved off to fit the budget.
When they looked at the trimmed-down project, the board discovered it didn’t work. Burke described it as dominoes.
Each aspect of the project leads into the next part. If you do one, you have to do the next. Board members decided that when voters approved the project in May 2021, it was not just the budget they were supporting but also the improvements to the school.
So here we are. On Feb. 14, voters will decide whether to add $10.5 million to the project budget.
The project is still eligible for 90% state assistance. So the amount that taxpayers will pick up is small, about $10 of every $100,000 of assessed value per year.
The district will host two community information sessions before the Feb. 14 referendum. These meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Feb. 1 in the high school library.
These meetings will consist of a presentation, question-and-answer session and a walk-through. District officials also decided to send a mailer to residents. Information about the project will be made available at wdt.me/Q5koTM.
People living in the district appear to strongly support this plan. They voted overwhelmingly in favor of it in May 2021, resulting in a vote of 608-180.
“To me, this is hope for the future,” Burke said on the day of the 2021 district election, according to a story published May 19, 2021, by the Watertown Daily Times. “We have to be optimistic for what the future holds, not just personally, but for all of us.
“How do we sell Canton and, ultimately, the north country on moving here and staying here? What is it that attracts families to our community?” he added. “We have to have top notch schools.”
The board made the right move in its recent vote to complete the project. This plan will add amenities to the school, making the community a better place and improving its students’ experience.
We urge voters to vote yes on the Feb. 14 referendum measure.
