It’s difficult enough for social service agencies to help people victimized by tragedies when they occur at their homes.
And there have been residential fires this winter throughout Northern New York. Some families lost virtually everything they had. The resources that groups have to offer support under such circumstances can become severely strained.
This problem grows exponentially when an emergency takes places at a multi-family dwelling. The north country chapter of the American Red Cross saw this very situation unfold last weekend in Massena.
A fire was reported to the Massena Volunteer Fire Department at about 2:55 p.m. Sunday. A blaze had broken out at 235 Center St., an eight-unit apartment complex. The Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department also responded.
“Massena Fire Chief Paul Brownell said the fire, which has been ruled accidental, began in a downstairs apartment and spread to the second floor. He said smoke and flames were coming out of one of the apartments when they arrived, but they were able to get the fire under control in less than a half hour,” according to a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “There was extensive damage to the bedroom room where the fire started and smoke and water damage throughout the complex. The American Red Cross has stepped in to provide assistance to families that were displaced by the fire. Red Cross officials said volunteers from the north country chapter provided emergency aid immediately after the fire. They said Monday that they had provided aid to 12 more people since then, bringing the total number of people affected by the fire to 32.”
The local Red Cross chapter has offices at Fort Drum as well as in Morrisonville in Clinton County and Watertown. Regarding the fire in Massena, a news release said:
“The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to five adults and seven children, ranging in age from 3 to 17. Volunteers also offered emotional support, health services and comfort kits containing personal care items, as well as stuffed animals for the children.”
The American Red Cross annually responds to an average of more than 62,000 disasters nationwide, according to information on its website. About 90 percent of these are residential fires.
We find it easy to take for granted that emergency services are always available. But given the need to quickly respond to a situation day or night, the Red Cross requires an ongoing source of revenue. It provides information on the ways that people can donate on its website at http://wdt.me/9UrP8m.
However, money isn’t the only thing that is in short supply. The Red Cross always needs people to donate blood and contribute their time.
The assistance we provide to the Red Cross may end up helping a loved one caught in a crisis. People can schedule appointments for blood and platelet donations by using the Red Cross’s free Blood Donor App, visiting the group’s website at http://wdt.me/tx8KAZ or calling 800-RED-CROSS. Blood and platelet donors are invited to complete a pre-donation reading and family health questionnaire on the day of and prior to arriving at a blood drive by visiting the RapidPass website at http://wdt.me/2dTMCE.
Whether it’s by donating money, blood or time as a volunteer, we urge everyone to help the Red Cross carry out its critical role. Emergencies can happen anytime, and making sure this group has the necessary resources is a worthwhile endeavor.
