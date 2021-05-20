The city of Syracuse will receive $123 million from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 signed into law in March.
The act totaled $1.9 trillion. As part of the law’s provisions, it will infuse state, county and municipal governments with hundreds of billions of dollars to help them recover from the economic effects of the novel coronavirus.
So it’s good that Syracuse will be able to use this money. The funds will amount to about half the city’s annual budget.
But one item prioritized by officials is raising eyebrows, and for good reason. The Syracuse Common Council voted 6-3 on May 10 to spend $75,000 on a mural depicting four legendary basketball players from Syracuse: Manny Breland, Earl Lloyd Jr., Dolph Schayes and Breanna Stewart.
The mural would be on East Onondaga Street near Columbus Circle in downtown Syracuse. Proponents of the project are calling it the “Mount Rushmore of Syracuse basketball.”
“Organizer Frank Malfitano said the players tell the story of a city that has adapted and evolved for the better, one that has established a progressive legacy of greatness and hope,” according to a story published March 17 by the Post-Standard. “Artist Jonas Never — whose portfolio includes tributes to Tiger Woods, LeBron James, Ronda Rousey and Kobe Bryant — will begin work on the mural in July. The Los Angeles-based artist will live in Syracuse for three to four weeks as he completes the massive canvas. The four subjects of the proposed mural have a revolutionary history in their respective leagues.”
Syracuse residents have a long and cherished relationship with basketball beginning with their enduring support of the Syracuse Nats, one of the original teams in the NBA, and then followed by widespread support of Syracuse University’s durable and winning basketball program. These players definitely deserve recognition for their accomplishments. There’s no doubt this mural would be a source of pride.
But using coronavirus relief funds is for a public art project is inappropriate. Our colleagues on the editorial board of the Post-Standard agree.
“Critics of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in March warned that state and local governments couldn’t be trusted to wisely spend billions in federal COVID-19 relief. The Syracuse Common Council seems determined to prove them right,” an editorial published Sunday by the newspaper said. “We like public art (and basketball) as much as anyone, but a mural is just about the last thing we’d buy with the $123 million windfall coming from Washington. In the short term, the city and its people have much more pressing needs as they recover from the pandemic. In the long term, that kind of money could be transformative if city leaders can think big enough — bigger than a six-story mural on a privately owned building. Plunking down money on the first shiny object that came into view is the wrong way for the council to spend this money. It’s not too late to redirect the $75,000 toward a more urgent purpose, or to simply wait until the council and the mayor have taken some time to figure out their priorities.”
U.S. Reps. Claudia L. Tenney, R-New Hartford, and John M. Katko, R-Camillus, who both voted against the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, criticized Syracuse’s plan to spend $75,000 of relief funds on this project. Opponents of the federal legislation said that at least some governments would use the money to fund items on their wish lists rather than helping Americans get back on their feet.
In using $75,000 for this mural, Syracuse would be fulfilling this prediction. The Common Council needs to set a good example for municipalities throughout the state by reversing course on this and identifying more worthy projects.
The city of Watertown and other local governments should reflect on this poor use of federal resources and take it into consideration when finalizing their plans. The money must have a meaningful effect on communities recovering from the pandemic. A public art project is a notable goal, but this funding is designed for a higher purpose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.