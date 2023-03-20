It’s no secret that Northern New York offers many assets to attract tourists from near and far.
But piquing their interests often results from a form of niche marketing. This requires coming up with ideas that aren’t frequently used or at least haven’t saturated a designated area.
Watertown resident Kurtis C. Bennett believes he has such a plan. He wants to construct a 12,000-square-foot facility, Sally Port View, in Three Mile Bay. The structure would host a variety of “private waterfront experiences,” according to the project’s website.
“The private 57-acre campus features a 10,000-plus square foot event center with a main hall, professional kitchen and a beautiful tower with stunning panoramas. A wrap-around patio is only a stone’s throw from Lake Ontario and provides a serene and picturesque setting for any private event,” the website states. “Stroll along 1,000 feet of private waterfront to take in the view or explore the fossil-embedded limestone peninsula. Stay the night in a suite or your private waterfront cottage. Give a class in a conference room or present to your company on the HD projectors in the climate-controlled main hall.”
Bennett, who launched Three Mile Bay Ventures LLC in March 2021, is envisioning a facility that would host numerous events including weddings, family get-togethers, sporting activities, retreats, concerts, graduations and conferences. Aside from the events center, he has planned five cottages for overnight stays. He wants to add 20 more cottages in the future.
His project has support from significant organizations in this region.
Last year, the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency board approved a loan of $112,500 — an amount that was increased to $250,000 by the JCIDA on March 9. Bennett also secured a $250,000 loan last year from the Regional Tourism Transformational Community Revolving Loan Fund and a $300,000 loan from the North Country Economic Development Fund, both managed by the Development Authority of the North Country.
Other sources of funding that Bennett has applied for include a $300,000 grant from National Grid, a loan of $112,500 from the North Country Alliance (a consortium of public agencies and private businesses and organizations) and $5 million in bank financing. Bennett previously applied for $1.425 million in funding from Empire State Development through the North Country Regional Economic Development Council, but this request was denied. This prompted him to seek an increase of his loan from the JCIDA to a total of $250,000.
Now that he has obtained more funding, Bennett is moving forward with his plan.
“Sally Port View Hall will provide more than 4,000 square feet of climate-controlled usable space with opportunities to utilize two HD projectors, a speaker system and sound-dampening material to provide a professional setting for presentations. The Lobby Bar will be 16 feet long and equipped with two full-service stations,” according to information reviewed by board members of both the JCIDA and DANC. “The Event Center kitchen will be built to accommodate the needs of a commercial kitchen. Sally Port View Hall and the Lobby Bar will be built with accessibility in mind, welcoming all to enjoy the space. The second-level suites will provide ample time and comfort for wedding party members to get ready for their big day. The Bride’s Suite will be furnished with three vanity stations and plenty of space for the bridal party to prepare. Both the Bride and Groom suites can also accommodate overnight guests, as they will be finished with a queen bed and full bathroom as well. Also conveniently located on the second floor will be the modern corporate conference room — designed to accommodate in-person participants and remote guests — with large display screens, teleconferencing technology and full A/V needs to make sure your meeting is efficient and effective.”
Similar to other communities such as Alexandria Bay, Clayton and Sackets Harbor, Bennett wants to promote Three Mile Bay as a tourist destination. Waterfront areas offering recreational activities have drawn many visitors.
He graduated in 2003 from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served for five years in the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of captain; he was deployed to both Afghanistan and Iraq. So Bennett also wants to use his connections to the military to host events for soldiers and their families. Given the number of troops stationed at Fort Drum, this could prove quite popular.
From 2010 to 2013, Bennett worked as an analyst for the CIA. He earned an MBA from the Yale School of Management in 2010 and served as a business development specialist for Palantir Technologies from 2013 to 2021.
On his website for Sally Port View, Bennett explained his rationale for pursuing this project:
“Growing up in Three Mile Bay and then spending much time away traveling in military service, we realized the potential the unique scenery the north country has to offer. Sprawling fields of green with the contrast of crisp blue lake water spurred the idea of a beautiful backdrop for special occasions and building a venue to share that experience with others. Our military ties inspired the sally port name and prominent opening feature at the foundation of the viewing tower to provide a grand entrance. Sally ports are guarded entrances to secure keeps — the most prominent example would likely be at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. We hope you find this place as special as we do.”
Sally Port View could spark great interest in events hosted at a largely untapped gem along Lake Ontario. Bennett has impressive credentials to run such an operation, and we hope this endeavor proves successful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.