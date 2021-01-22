Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. High 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.