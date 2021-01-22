A longtime Watertown institution has a new name and fresh ideas for moving forward as it celebrates more than 100 years as a regional asset.
Larry Sorel, executive director of Zoo New York, provided an update Jan. 14 on what’s being mapped out for the organization’s future. The latest rebranding measures for the former New York State Zoo in Thompson Park were unveiled to members of the public in July.
“The local engineering firm of GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying is donating its time to help the zoo come up with the master plan. Mr. Sorel met for the second time with GYMO on [Jan. 14] to talk about the project. Students from the BOCES drafting class also [are] helping out with getting the master plan completed,” according to a story published Jan. 14 by the Watertown Daily Times. “For the first time in years, the zoo has a strategic plan in place to help it move forward into the future, Mr. Sorel said. The master plan together will lay out capital improvements at the zoo and how it should improve programming. Delayed by the [novel coronavirus] pandemic, Mr. Sorel hopes ‘a conceptual plan’ for the blueprint will be completed by June. The master plan will include future plans for the physical buildings at the zoo, how to improve its animal exhibits, guest experiences and cultural and educational aspects, attracting more visitors and the ‘business side’ of the zoo, he said. They will look at ways to improve the zoo’s entrance, determining what visitors want in a zoo cafe and gift shop, how to incorporate habitats with different kinds of animals and getting guests to stay longer during a visit and getting them to return to the zoo.
“To make it more of a natural setting, Mr. Sorel mentioned that zoo folks would like to develop a moose exhibit with a pond where waterfowl, reptiles and other animals would live,” the article reported. “He also hopes to make the elk exhibit a more natural setting by putting in some landscaping to hide their barn. The public and such organizations as Cornell Cooperative Extension, local farmers and others will be brought into the process, he said.”
This is a very good move for Zoo New York. The local attraction serves a vital role in bringing tourists to the area, and it relies on both private and public support. We hope this master plan improves what’s offered and appeals to more visitors.
According to information from the organization, the zoo lures tens of thousands of people each year. The zoo hosts an American elk, black bears, various birds (eagles, owls and ravens), bobcat, Canada lynx, gray wolves, mountain lion and wolverine; the otters always draw a crowd of admirers. This collection is unique in that all of the animals are current or former natives of New York state.
The zoo receives funding from the city of Watertown, and officials with Jefferson County also have pledged to assist the local attraction. It’s essential that both governments do what they can to help sustain the zoo.
But it’s just as important for residents to do their part. Boosting its membership would benefit the zoo tremendously.
Even though it has a new name, Zoo New York has deep roots in Watertown. Let’s all pitch in to ensure it remains the wonderful attraction it’s always been. Visit its website at https://www.zoonewyork.org/ to learn more about becoming a member or making a donation.
