Representatives of the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park made an appeal to Watertown officials this week for an increase in funding.
The city annually contributes about $30,000. During the Monday meeting of the Watertown City Council, zoo authorities requested $100,000 per year for the next five years.
Council members seemed amenable to the idea of raising the amount they allocate to the zoo. But they wisely said they need to see how the budget takes shape before committing to offering more money.
Larry Sorel, the zoo’s executive director, said the additional funds would be used to put together a marketing and public relations campaign and to improve education programs. The city would need to be flexible on this as the funds it contributes to the zoo now are allocated for specific purposes.
In 1992, the zoo became a nonprofit entity. It is overseen by the Thompson Park Zoo and Conservancy.
The $30,000 provided to the zoo annually by the city can be used for capital improvements but not operations. Watertown owns the buildings and property, so this funding goes to upkeep these structures.
However, the zoo doesn’t always need to spend the $30,000 each year. So it sometimes has excess money that can’t be used for other vital functions.
“During the work session, Mr. Sorel outlined a five-year strategic plan for the zoo that he would like to start implementing by next year,” according to a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “To make it a more regional attraction, Mr. Sorel said the zoo board plans to work on expanding programming, increasing attendance through a more cohesive marketing plan, working on accreditation, making facility improvements and asking ‘for meaningful funding from the state.’ For marketing and rebranding purposes, the zoo board has started talking about simplifying its name to Zoo New York. That would be going along with a national trend in Atlanta, Tampa and other cities that have put zoo as the first word in their names. People are now confused by the zoo’s name, partially because of its length and that they believe the zoo is associated with New York state when it is not, Mr. Sorel said.”
A good marketing campaign should emphasize that this year marks the 100th anniversary of its founding. In 1920, Northern New York Trust Co. donated two whitetail deer to Thompson Park and the city of Watertown, according to the zoo’s website. The goal of this act of generosity “was to create a naturalistic exhibit that would offer its visitors an opportunity to enjoy the grace and beauty of these indigenous animals.”
The zoo is a huge draw for tourists in this region. The website said it is the second most visited attraction in the Thousand Islands region and brings in tens of thousands of people each year.
In addition to the city of Watertown, Jefferson County and the state contribute money to the zoo. This is appropriate given its appeal to tourists. But should the city choose to increase its level of monetary support, these two entities also must follow suit.
Last year, zoo officials said they could obtain state grants more easily if the city changed its annual agreement to a five-year plan. This would ensure more financial stability for this cherished asset. City, county and state authorities should work together to hash out a good funding package that would help keep the zoo going well into the future.
