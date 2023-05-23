Another business with long roots in Jefferson County is being forced to close its doors.

Jain Irrigation, 740 Water St. in Watertown, has let many of its roughly 50 employees go. Rivulis Irrigation, headquartered in Israel, closed last month on a deal to take over Jain Irrigation. The Singapore-based Temasek Holdings acquired Rivulis Irrigation in 2020.

