It’s easy to take for granted what first responders experience while carrying out their duties.
They’re on call for emergencies, providing care for those who need it. They must do what they can to keep individuals calm during crises.
This has long placed an incredible strain on first responders. The question becomes who’s looking out for the people who are looking out for the rest of us.
Michael P. Briggs II helped found an organization to help first responders deal with the emotional toll their work takes on them. He works part-time as an emergency medical technician for Guilfoyle Ambulance Service and full-time as a 911 dispatcher on Fort Drum, so he knows the hardships they endure.
Briggs now serves as executive director of the Priority Wellness Campaign. He worked with other individuals to create this group in October to offer assistance to fellow first responders.
“Our mission is to provide confidential, positive mental health resources, provide education for first responders as well as remove the stigma around mental health,” according to information on the group’s website. “Priority Wellness Campaign carries out our mission by providing valuable mental health resources, information, and training to the community. We will soon provide peer support so that first responders can comfortably share and process their emotional battles with their peers. We also provide mental health classes to emergency service groups, so that first responders are not only better equipped to deal with traumatic circumstances, but are also sensitive to the mental health of their coworkers as well. In addition to peer program, our organization connects first responders with professionals in mental health care if necessary. Our current and future efforts align with our mission to assist first responders with their mental health needs. We also provide these resources to help normalize and destigmatize discussions of mental health, a critical step in ensuring that this crisis receives the attention it deserves. In the future, additional training, community outreach, and understanding our population’s critical needs will help us continue to grow as well.”
Those behind the Priority Wellness Campaign are committed addressing the concerns that first responders have about their emotional health.
“The short and skinny of our mission is to provide peer support services for first responders and mental health education,” Briggs told the Watertown Daily Times earlier this month. “There is a lot of stigma, even just within our own cohort, that we’re trying to break, too.”
It’s vital for members of the community to support organizations such as the Priority Wellness Campaign. Briggs said the response the group has received from people in this region has been positive.
“It definitely touches my heart a lot that people believe in the mission and are willing to give their hard-earned money and their business’s hard-earned money to support our organization,” he said. “It means to us that we get to train more people to be there for first responders and, ultimately, means that it’s one less first responder suicide in the end.”
Visit the organization’s website at wdt.me/qmTf2p to learn more.
