When most people became acquainted with it in the mid-1990s, the World Wide Web promised to provide us with a universe of information.
People across the globe could communicate with each other instantaneously. Scholars and scientists could share research on vital issues.
Anyone who ventured onto the “information superhighway” could access numerous files and websites. We had entered a new age of interacting, and we had good reason to believe it would benefit us tremendously.
And in the nearly three decades since it became a cultural phenomenon, the internet has enriched us in many ways. News of significant events can be shared with millions in a matter of seconds. Social movements gain substantial momentum much quicker than before — and all of this has changed the world.
But this easy access to endless information has its downside. It’s often difficult to know whether or not what’s being presented is truthful. And predators lurk in the shadows waiting to prey on those most vulnerable.
Children are at great risk while online. They spend a lot of time in cyber-space playing games, watching videos, reading websites and interacting with unfamiliar people. Who knows what they’re digesting in their free time?
The increased popularity of social media can be a source of concern. Young people often get in over their heads when communicating with large groups of individuals and the conversations veer out of control.
Children also may come to believe that online interactions are the most significant ones they’ll ever have. For many of them, their emotions are driven by how many “likes” one of their posts receives or the number of followers they attract.
In addition, we’ve been confronted with tragic stories of young people dying as a result of online experiences. Prompted by a video they watch, they may engage in hazardous behavior. Or they may feel trapped by someone who’s extorting money from them by leveraging sensitive information they sent.
These stories have been heartbreaking — and there are no easy answers. We can’t simply turn the internet off, but we also can’t monitor everything that children take in.
In an effort to identify resources that may mitigate some of these problems, a coalition of authorities is seeking input from parents and children about their perceptions of online safety. Members of this group represent many reputable organizations and want to help young people address some very difficult issues.
This internet and mental health safety task force includes the Jefferson County Youth Bureau, Children’s Home of Jefferson County, Arc, Jefferson-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services, local law enforcement, Jefferson County Community Services and the Department of Social Services, Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, ACR Health, Victims Assistance Center, North Country Planned Parenthood, YMCA and Youth Alliance of Jefferson County/Alliance for Better Communities. Members have created two surveys — one for youths ages 13 to 18 and one for parents — to find out what young people are viewing online and how they’re using the information.
“We’re serving the community, trying to get a feeling for where parents are at, and then also to get an idea where our youth are at,” Tammie J. Nabywaniec, task force chairwoman and project director at the Youth Alliance of Jefferson County, was quoted as saying in a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “What are they using for apps? How much time are they spending? What risk do they perceive? Have they been bullied? Do they know somebody who has? What has been sent to them? And overall does social media, or being online, make them feel better about themselves or make them feel worse about themselves? And so we really could use some support in getting people to complete the surveys and get it back to us.”
Parents can access the survey designed for them at http://wdt.me/aKDFVy, and young people can take the survey created for them at http://wdt.me/89m7Xa. Those taking the surveys won’t be asked to reveal their identities. The deadline for both of them is May 6.
“It’s going to give us some real-time data,” Nabywaniec said in the article. “And I think that’s important because new social media pops up every day. We don’t necessarily have an idea what is dangerous to our kids and what’s not until it’s too late. And then you’re seeing these horrible stories of sextortion or other things going on, so we’re pretty excited to get the survey completed and to begin to work with the data. Our goal is to have some really solid education, training, community awareness pieces out in August, September, when school starts again.”
We encourage people to participate in these surveys to help the task force obtain the insights it needs. Members will make good use of this information and gain a better understanding of what youths are experiencing. This will lead to constructive policies and, hopefully, safer engagements online.
