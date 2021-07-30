The novel coronavirus is proving to be disturbingly stubborn, and we all need to do more to stem the tide of this pandemic.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people go back to wearing masks in schools as well as inside settings in regions where infection rates are rising. The virus is surging among individuals who are not vaccinated, and this is making it much more difficult to achieve herd immunity.
Being vaccinated if you’re able is the key to putting this health care crisis behind us once and for all. Those who have been immunized are less likely to become infected if exposed to the virus, and they’re less likely to suffer serious side effects if they are infected.
This is where wearing masks is advisable, even for people have been fully vaccinated. The truth is that those who have been immunized may still become infected (these are called breakthrough infections), particularly with the newer and more serious variants. And while they may not develop any symptoms, they can still pass the coronavirus on to other people.
The goal of herd immunity is to protect those who can’t receive a vaccination for one reason or another (they’re too young or have a health issue prohibiting them from getting a vaccine). If virtually everyone else around them is immunized, they’re not likely to be exposed to the virus. So they have the assurance of immunity because all others on their list of connections are immune.
But this only works if a high enough percentage of people who can get the vaccinations do so. Significant numbers of unvaccinated people will ensure the coronavirus continues to spread.
And the more it spreads, the more it mutates. The delta variant appears to be having more success infecting vaccinated individuals.
How long will it take to get a variant that can bypass the protective measures offered by the vaccines we have now? All the work we’ve done to make it to this point in the pandemic will have been in vain if we need to start over with a more contagious and lethal virus.
It may be necessary to resume wearing masks in enclosed areas. No one cherishes this thought, but we’ll have no other choice if infection rates begin to spike. While they’re not foolproof, masks reduce the chances of people spreading the coronavirus to others — so wearing one demonstrates that you care about their well-being.
We understand that many people are skeptical of the advice given by health officials. As we have learned more about the novel coronavirus, advice and mandates have changed; that can be confusing. And while numerous uncertainties remain, what we do know is that vaccines help save lives.
All the evidence we have now shows us that being vaccinated is the best way to slow the rate of infection. It also indicates that wearing masks reduces the likelihood of passing the virus on to others.
Critics of government safety protocols point to the fact that a relatively small number of people actually die from COVID-19. The problem with this argument is that death isn’t the only tragic consequence of this condition.
Many people have what is called long COVID. They survive the illness, but they continue to suffer horrible side effects — maybe forever.
The decisions we make directly affect those around us. People who chose not to get vaccinated when they can are putting others at great risk.
This is reckless and irresponsible. In addition, it’s prolonging restrictive measures to control the virus.
So get vaccinated and, when necessary, wear a mask. A civil society works best when we look for each other. We won’t move beyond this crisis until we consider the needs of those around us as well as our own.
