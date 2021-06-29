All the executive orders issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo for more than a year ended last week as New York’s state of emergency expired.
Cuomo made the announcement Wednesday in Manhattan. After receiving approval from the state Legislature a few days earlier, the governor signed the executive order invoking a state of emergency March 7, 2020.
The emergency declaration was supposed to expire in September, but it was extended through April 30. Cuomo’s authority was prolonged again until Thursday with some limitations.
Provisions of state law allow the governor to assume sweeping power during an emergency. Cuomo was permitted to “temporarily suspend or modify any statute, local law, ordinance, order, rule or regulation, or parts thereof, of any agency during a state disaster emergency if compliance with such statute, local law, ordinance, order, rule or regulation would prevent, hinder or delay action necessary to cope with the disaster emergency or if necessary to assist or aid in coping with such disaster …” according to the March 7, 2020, executive order.
“While the Legislature retains some significant power in an emergency, like the ability to override any executive emergency decree, it so far has settled into a role of limited checks on Cuomo’s executive power as the disaster unfolds. Few question the necessity of swift, resolute government during a crisis like the [novel coronavirus] outbreak in New York. But some watchdogs note the legislative branch has become marginal in governing during the crisis while much of the state’s complex legal and regulatory framework is pushed aside,” an article published March 24, 2020, by the Gotham Gazette reported. “The governor’s emergency powers come from a set of statutes known as the Executive Law, which give Cuomo virtually unilateral discretion to modify or suspend any law or regulation in a disaster. At his request, the governor’s power in such circumstances was recently expanded through legislation passed by the two Democratic majorities of the Legislature, along with a $40 million package to help him fight the virus.”
There’s no doubt that the ability to make decisions quickly during the pandemic was necessary to a large extent. Nevertheless, it’s good that Cuomo and legislators allowed the state of emergency to expire. Most mask and social distancing requirements have been rescinded, so it’s time for lawmakers to resume their important role as a check on executive power.
However, state officials should have kept some of the measures implemented. They were truly beneficial, particularly to businesses.
One item of note was the cocktails-to-go provision. People could order alcoholic beverages to go from restaurants and bars. Except for beer, such items had to be consumed on the premises under the existing law.
These businesses wanted the state to keep this new rule on the books, and lawmakers considered doing so during the most recent legislative session. But they never passed anything to allow this practice to continue. Those who own liquor stores were obviously pleased with this development, but bar and restaurant establishments expressed their disappointment.
Concerns over retaining this rule were expressed by representatives of the law enforcement community. They believed it could increase the likelihood of drunken driving.
This argument has little substance. Motorists can drink and drive after visiting a liquor store just as easily as they can by picking up items from a bar or restaurant.
As these businesses get back on their feet following a devastating economic downturn, they should be allowed to keep providing this service. This is one example of a positive change made to deal with the pandemic that should be made permanent.
