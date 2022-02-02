In the spring of 2020, state lawmakers amended the bail and discovery reform measure that took effect at the beginning of that year.
After receiving backlash from government officials, prosecutors and law enforcement agents, legislators put some provisions back into the law that would qualify for cash bail. It’s interesting to see what supporters of the bill believed shouldn’t be eligible for cash bail as it was being initially discussed. A story published April 2, 2020, in the Watertown Daily Times reported this:
“More than a dozen crimes would again be eligible for cash bail, according to the legislation, including: Any crime alleged to have caused a death, sex trafficking, promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, first-degree grand larceny, failure to register as a third-degree sex offender, second-degree burglary if someone enters the living area of a home, escape from custody, money laundering in support of terrorism, criminal obstruction of breathing or strangulation and third-degree assault and arson as hate crimes, among others. The measure would allow for cash bail for repeat arrests in some cases, including someone arrested for a felony while on probation or parole.”
In addition, criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter were put back in. Wonders never cease!
So opponents of the bail reform legislation had to negotiate to have these items returned to the list of those requiring cash bail. Given that some of these seem like no-brainers for cash bail, it’s easy to understand the uphill battle critics of measure faced when dealing with proponents.
As the bill was being discussed in 2019, we hosted representatives from Jefferson County’s law enforcement and criminal justice system. While many of them understood and supported the idea of bail reform, they said it was frustrating trying to impress upon state legislators who adversely the proposed ideas would be on those tasked with carrying them out. Some of the supporters didn’t appear to be listening to them as they testified about what this would mean for them.
The idea of bail reform certainly has merit. The purpose of bail reform is to ensure criminal defendants return for court proceedings after being charged with a crime and arraigned. Bail is not a way to punish suspects before they’ve had their day in court.
However, many defendants have difficulty coming up with the money necessary to satisfy their bail requirement. In some of these cases, it’s obvious they aren’t a flight risk. So there’s little chance that they won’t show up for their next court date.
But if they can’t make bail, they’ll remain incarcerated. And this could be for a long period of time.
This isn’t in keeping with the goal of our system of justice. It’s appropriate that some changes were made to the cash bail method.
Legislators, though, went too far. Those who supported the measure did pay enough attention to the people who make this system work every day. It’s time to take a different approach.
Democratic lawmakers recently said that critics should be careful in linking a spike in crime with bail reform. We agree with them that opponents have at times make overly broad statements about the effect of bail reform. Not all new trends in crime can be connected to this measure.
However, supporters have to alter their ways as well. Some said that making additional changes to the bail reform law may not occur this legislative session, and that’s wrong.
If they commit themselves to working with their colleagues, something practical can be achieved. Critics and proponents of bail reform need to take the steps necessary to see this through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.