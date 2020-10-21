A ban on certain single-use plastic bags went into effect March 1 in New York.
But the novel coronavirus pandemic compelled state officials to postpone enforcing this law. Given what it’s taken to deal with the growing health care crisis, this was a prudent move.
In the 1970s, plastic bags became a popular alternative to paper bags for grocery and convenient store customers. They were cheaper for merchants to buy and more durable for shoppers to use. When carrying groceries out to a car in the pouring rain, plastic holds up much better.
For a while, patrons were offered the choice of which kind of bag they wanted clerks to use. And if there’s one thing American consumers like, it’s choice.
And over time, they chose plastic. Paper bags eventually faded away.
However, plastic bags came with their own baggage. Smaller bags have a way of cluttering up trees, front yards, parking lots and sewer systems.
What’s worse, they have become a visible symbol of the damage done to oceans worldwide by plastic. Sea creatures frequently ingest plastic items, which could lead to their death.
Many forms of plastic also are not biodegradable. Some will sit in landfills forever.
This was the rationale for banning these types of plastic bags. And now that the coronavirus metrics for New York have improved somewhat, authorities are again prepared to fully implement this law. The ban was put back into place Monday.
But the move to prohibit the use of these bags hasn’t been without a pushback.
“The original ban on plastic bags, officially called the Bag Waste Reduction Law, went into effect March 1 of this year. But due to growing concerns surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus, the ban was put on hold mid-March when the pandemic landed in New York,” according to a story published Monday by the Watertown Daily Times. “This [led] to plastic bag manufacturer Poly-Pak Industries and convenience stores across the state challenging the ban in a lawsuit against the state Department of Environmental Conservation. On Aug. 20, a state Supreme Court judge issued a ruling, upholding the originally ban. Some bags are exempt under the law, according to the DEC’s website, so plastic bags may still be distributed to consumers in few specific circumstances, which include a bag used by a pharmacy to carry prescription drugs, as well as produce bags for bulk items such as fruits and vegetables. … Including New York, eight states currently have plastic bag bans. The DEC estimates 23 billion plastic bags are used in the state every year, and the 2019 passage of the Bag Waste Reduction Law is designed to reduce that figure.”
State officials debated the merits of banning plastic bags for two years. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo proposed it in 2018, and members of the state Legislature passed the measure last year. New York joined California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Oregon and Vermont in prohibiting specified plastic bags.
Therefore, shoppers will need to bring their reusable bags to the store when buying necessary items. It will take come adjustments to accommodate to this new system.
But it’s a necessary step to reduce damage to the environment. Let’s be mindful of what the law is and how it will benefit us down the road.
