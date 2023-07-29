Every fire is dangerous, and firefighters train for just about every imaginable scenario. But on Thursday afternoon first responders in the Town of Lyme, near Chaumont, had what may be a first for the north country.
State police said four lithium-battery storage trailers at a solar farm caught fire. The fire was still burning Friday afternoon and efforts were underway to limit its spread.
Lithium batteries are all around us. In our phones, smart watches and laptop computers primarily, but they are also being used widely to store energy generated by the sun at solar farms.
Over the past few years solar farms have begun filling the landscape as far as the eye can see, on fields no longer farmed. The state is promoting a green future, and that is based on harnessing energy by wind and solar, and eliminating the use of fossil fuels in vehicles, home heating and even cooking. But as those goals are set, and solar farms proliferate, many questions are raised that need to be answered. Assemblyman Scott Gray, R-Waterotwn, said he is concerned by the fire and started asking questions himself.
“I spoke with Gov. (Kathleen C.) Hochul and thanked her for her swift action in mobilizing state resources. She shared her concern for public safety and I encouraged a complete review of lithium storage facilities near renewable energy projects and expressed the need to review these facilities for public safety,” Gray said in a statement. “The governor was amicable.”
Hochul said in a prepared statement Thursday night that she is directing all necessary state agencies to provide assistance to local and county officials. She also said that officials from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Office of Fire Protection have been deployed to the scene.
This fire has promoted more questions about the safety of the batteries, where they are located and how many similar storage facilities exist in the north country. We also want to know how harmful the smoke may be to humans and animals and whether runoff from water and other substances used to fight battery fires could have other adverse effects on the environment — such as the fish we catch and eat from Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River — the largest catchment areas of surface water in the north country.
On Thursday residents as far as Depeauville were told to stay indoors. Smoke, far more toxic than the Canadian wildfire haze we have become accustomed to or even a normal structure fire, wafted for miles.
Friday smoke seemed less of a concern to officials.
The Tampa Bay Times reported that last month four people were killed in a fire at a bike store in New York, and officials said lithium-ion batteries sparked the blaze. The Federal Aviation Administration said that as of June 14, there have been 464 incidents involving smoke, fire or extreme heat on planes due to lithium batteries since 2006.
Fire officials told the Tampa Bay Times that the explosive nature of lithium-ion battery blazes, in combination with the threat of electrocution, make it especially difficult for firefighters to manage incidents.
Lithium-ion batteries are made from lithium, cobalt, nickel and maganese, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, and when burned are toxic.
If a battery’s internal mechanism fails, it can cause a fire or explosion that can be hard to control — that is in small-scale cases. The case of four trailers full of batteries proved to be even more difficult. Firefighters were called back to rekindled fires several times overnight and through the day Friday.
This fire occurred on the eve of Lyme Community Days Weekend, which has been canceled. As the fire continues to burn officials fear a shift of wind could hurt the air quality in the area.
We are fortunate nobody was directly hurt by this fire, but it must serve as a stern warning about the possibility of future fires. A full investigation of the cause and origin of this fire must be done as expeditiously as possible, and the details shared publicly no matter how damning they could be to the future of renewable energy development.
Gray made a good point on Friday in his statement.
“I have said multiple times, there are instances where New York state does not need to be first. Sometimes it’s good to be in the middle of the pack,” he said. “A transformation toward renewable energy and electrification cannot be done with haste and must progress on a reasonable, safe and affordable timeline that ensures public safety.”
We agree, let’s do this safely and do whatever we can to prevent another such fire in our back yard.
