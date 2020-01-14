Donating a modest amount of money each month will make a huge difference to the many animals housed by the Jefferson County SPCA.
In December, the organization launched a campaign to recruit members for its LifeSavers Club. This asks people to donate $10 a month to the group, which would total $120 a year.
On Dec. 27, SPCA Executive Director Heather Spezzano and Development Manager Tim Greening participated in the group’s first Life-A-Thon. They sat in one of the dog kennels to bring attention to the organization’s effort to increase much-needed funding.
“If you’ve ever gotten a dog, a cat, a hamster, a guinea pig or a bird from us, you know what an adopted animal does for your family,” Mrs. Spezzano said during the event, which was livestreamed. “It brings you love, it brings you joy, and that’s priceless.”
The SPCA’s goal is to recruit at least 500 members for the LifeSavers Club, who will commit to contributing $10 a month. This would bring in at least $60,000 over the next year.
“Beginning at 8 a.m. [Dec. 27], SPCA Executive Director Heather Spezzano and Development Manager Tim Greening, along with shelter staff members, were locked inside dog kennels in an effort to drum up donations and sign ups to the Lifesavers Club. A big part of the fundraiser was a livestream aimed at not only raising money, but educating the public about the services the shelter offers and how much they cost. Unfortunately, the Wi-Fi does not work well out in the kennels, so the livestream had to be moved to the shelter’s more cheerfully decorated lobby,” according to a story published Dec. 27 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Though Mrs. Spezzano, Mr. Greening and various staff members were uncaged, they remained dedicated to the cause and spoke to viewers for hours about the shelter, animals up for adoption and the importance of donations to keep operations running until the stream ended at 5 p.m. Shelter staff and doctors went through services offered at the shelter and procedures done, discussing things from microchipping to the large cat population in Jefferson County.
“In front of a sign reading ‘Happy Life-A-Thon Day,’ each hour of the broadcast a new, adoptable animal was featured, along with different staff members. The goal, along with raising money, was to get visibility for available animals and get them adopted. According to Mrs. Spezzano, money raised during shelter fundraisers stays local and goes to general operations and medical for the animals, and community support is huge,” the article reported. “Many people signed up to give $10 a month as a member of the LifeSavers Club, but some decided to step up and donate $30 a month to the cause.”
The SPCA will continue to promote its LifeSavers Club until it reaches its goal of 500 new members. Representatives will focus on recruiting at least 20 new members a week.
“No pet leaves the shelter without being spayed or neutered, which decreases the amount of unwanted pets out on the streets in the county. And due to the shelter having such a high adoption rate, it doesn’t take in just local strays but animals from across the country,” the story reported. “In 2018, the SPCA took in 1,135 cats and 500 dogs, and so far in 2019, has taken in 1,389 cats and 563 dogs. According to Mrs. Spezzano, it costs approximately $15 a day to care for each animal.”
The Jefferson County SPCA plays a critical role in our community by providing shelter for animals until they can be adopted. Visit https://www.jeffersoncountyspca.org/ for more information on donating money or volunteering your time.
