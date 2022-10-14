For the past 100 years, the National Fire Protection Association has been alerting people of the need to prepare for emergencies in their homes.
In 1922, the organization launched the first Fire Prevention Week. It commemorated the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.
This catastrophe lasted from Oct. 8 until Oct. 10 of that year. About 3.5 square miles of land in Chicago was affected, killing about 300 people and destroying more than 17,000 structures. The multiple fires left more than 100,000 Chicagoans homeless.
Many lessons had to be learned from the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 to improve public safety. The fire service industry has come a long way since then, and we are better protected now due to the knowledge gained and training developed over the past 150 years.
Many local fire departments use Fire Prevention Week to emphasis the need for proper equipment and effective procedures to keep everyone safe. Fire Prevention Week this year began Sunday and will last through Saturday.
Homeowners should make sure they have smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors installed inside their residences. Now is a good time to check the batteries inside each one to make sure they are in working order. Test them each month to see that they’re ready to sound the alarm if need arises.
The NFPA recommends using a combination smoke alarm/carbon monoxide detector; all such devices should be interconnected throughout a home. When one detector goes off, they all go off. This way, people will hear the alarm wherever they are inside the house.
Purchase one that has been certified as tested by a laboratory. They may be installed by a qualified electrician.
Smoke alarms/carbon monoxide detectors should be placed in every bedroom in a home outside of the sleeping area. They need to go on every level of the house, including the basement. Do not place these devices in kitchens or bathrooms.
Fire extinguishers should be placed on every level of the home, including in the kitchen and garage.
Develop a home fire escape plan with members of a household. Draw a map of your house showing where all the doors and windows are located.
Look over every room to make sure there are at least two ways out (doors and windows). Make sure all doors and windows may be easily opened and that they can be used for escape.
Select someplace outside for everyone in the household to meet after leaving the home. This is a good way to ensure made it out safely.
Make sure the street number on your home or building may be seen clearly from passers-by. This will help first-responders when they arrive on the scene of a home emergency.
Discuss and practice the home fire escape plan with every member of a household. Assign duties to individual family members when appropriate. Stress the importance of understanding the plan and sticking to it when carried out.
Make sure everyone in a home knows how to alert authorities to an emergency. They should all know how to call 911 or any other important phone number if a crisis occurs.
Taking the time to develop an effective plan and go over it with family members may well save lives. Contact your local fire department to address any other fire safety questions you have. Visit the NFPA at wdt.me/tE2HWm for more information about protecting your home and those in it.
