There are 62 municipalities certified as Climate Smart Communities in the state, and Lewis County has wisely decided to join their ranks.
Launched 11 years ago, the state’s Climate Smart Communities program encourages cities, counties, towns and villages to commit to increasing their efforts to reduce global warming. It is jointly sponsored by the departments of Environmental Conservation, Health, Public Service, State and Transportation as well as the New York Power Authority and Energy Research and Development Authority. The DEC is the main administrator of the program.
“The original focus in 2009 was on encouraging local governments to commit to act on climate change by passing a resolution containing the 10-point CSC Pledge. Announced in 2014, the certification program represents the next step in the evolution of the program; it provides specific guidance on how to implement the CSC pledge. In order to be designated a Certified Climate Smart Community, a municipality must go beyond the CSC Pledge by completing and documenting a suite of actions that mitigate and adapt to climate change at the local level,” according to the program’s website. “The CSC Certification program was developed in partnership with six pilot communities and with funding from the New York State Environmental Protection Fund through the DEC Hudson River Estuary Program and in cooperation with the New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission. On Earth Day in 2014, New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of the certification program.”
Earlier this month, members of the Lewis County Board of Legislators adopted the 10-point CSC Pledge. Kevin Brouillard, the county Planning Department’s community development specialist, was appointed coordinator of Lewis County’s effort to become CSC certified.
“In its Dec. 3 regular meeting, the board resolved to adopt the pledge, which includes creating a comprehensive climate action plan, decrease energy use, change to renewable energy sources, approach materials and land use from a ‘climate smart’ perspective, help local communities become more ‘resilient’ to climate change, encourage climate-friendly ‘green innovation’ in the economy, inform and inspire the public, and to continue to progress in their climate action efforts,” an article published Dec. 5 by the Watertown Daily Times reported. A “task force will be an advisory board consisting of between seven and 10 members that will work to lead communities to work on climate mitigation and consider the feasibility of the actions required by the Climate Smart certification program in an attempt to score the points necessary to receive the certification.”
According to information from the CSC website, 317 communities statewide have registered to participate in the program. In Franklin County, both the town and village of Tupper Lake have registered; the village of Saranac Lake has thus far achieved a Bronze certification. West Carthage is a registered community in Jefferson County.
The town of Diana and village of Harrisville are registered along with Lewis County. The city of Oswego, towns of Minetto and Richland, and village of Pulaski join Oswego County as registered communities. The city of Ogdensburg, town of Potsdam, and villages of Canton, Norwood and Potsdam are registered municipalities from St. Lawrence County.
“To some extent, it’s about looking back at what Lewis County has already done like the solar farm that offsets the county building,” Mr. Brouillard said in the Times story. “That would count for points. So would the existing farmers markets. A little bit of it is, ‘What have we already done?’ and then it’s ‘What do we want to do?’”
We commend Lewis County and all other municipal governments in Northern New York for moving in this direction. This will hopefully encourage other communities to do their part to mitigate the effects of climate change.
