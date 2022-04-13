Using computer technology can be intimidating to a lot of people.
This is particularly true of senior citizens. Officials at Massena Public Library are trying to change this.
Director Elaine A. Dunne underwent training to offer programs geared toward older adults. A grant from the Northern New York Library Network and sponsored by the Senior Planet Group will help participant enhance their technical services for seniors.
“I finished my training. It was five weeks of training,” Dunne said in a story published April 5 by the Watertown Daily Times. “It was pretty extensive. I can’t say enough about the program. It’s written specifically for seniors.”
The first workshop will be at 2 p.m. today at the library, 41 Glenn St. in Massena. Covering the topic “Protecting Your Personal Information Online,” the session will be held in the library’s viewing room.
“The training and curriculum for the program are provided for free, and equipment is shared among participating libraries,” the article reported. “The April 13 presentation will focus on staying safe online. It will offer tips like safe browsing, recognizing online scams and when it’s OK to share personal information online. More offerings are in the works.”
This planned series has multiple benefits. First of all, it will help seniors overcome the reluctance they may have to embracing computers.
“Seniors in a digital world can be easily overwhelmed by all the new technology that surrounds them. We are all surrounded by a huge variety of digital devices, whether its smartphones, tablets, laptops, computers, social media, there’s no avoiding it, so they should learn how to use all these technological advances to make life easier,” according to a story on EastTechSeniors.com. “Technology is used in every facet of everyday life because it can provide the speed, connectivity and efficiency to make tasks easier. Nowadays everyone wants things to be easier and faster and for an older adult, it’s important not to underestimate how technology can help them in their golden years. But even if the percentage of older adults with computer skills grows every day, a huge chunk of this demographic is still computer illiterate. And while some of them may want to acquire computer skills, there are [many] barriers that often prevent them from acquiring them.”
Using digital technology can make performing certain functions much more convenient. But this brings up other concerns for older adults: They are targeted more heavily by online scammers.
“According to a 2016 study, people 50 and older hold 83% of the wealth in America; households headed by people in their 70s and 80s tend to have the highest median net worth. That makes them prime targets for financial scams and the effects can be devastating,” a May 16, 2019, article on Marketplace reported. “With an aging population, this is an elder justice issue, a personal finance issue and a public policy issue. It’s hard to pin down the numbers: A study out of New York state estimates as few as one in 44 cases are ever reported, and studies have calculated that older people lose anywhere from $2.9 billion to $36 billion each year from financial exploitation.”
It’s good that Massena Public Library is offering these sessions to seniors. It is designed to encourage them to make better use of computer technology while protecting sensitive information about themselves online. We encourage older adults to take advantage of this program and learn how to become tech savvy and remain safe.
