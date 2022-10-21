State plans such as the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program help municipalities make necessary enhancements.

The DRI provides funding to breathe new life into downtown business districts. And the LWRP supports communities striving to improve their waterfronts as well as oversee development that recognizes the benefits of both industrial and recreational use of waterways. These are worthy goals, and achieving them will assist local officials in renewing interest in their regions.

