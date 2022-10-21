State plans such as the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program help municipalities make necessary enhancements.
The DRI provides funding to breathe new life into downtown business districts. And the LWRP supports communities striving to improve their waterfronts as well as oversee development that recognizes the benefits of both industrial and recreational use of waterways. These are worthy goals, and achieving them will assist local officials in renewing interest in their regions.
However, what occurs underneath the ground is just as important as what’s happening above it. Massena Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller expressed concerns about the water, sewer and treatment systems of his village and many others in the north country.
Miller raised a valid point about the underground infrastructure of communities in Northern New York. Some of them are decades old and have not received nearly enough attention as they should have over the years. Miller is correct that authorities should find ways to allocate resources to fix what’s below the ground as they do for what’s above it.
Barton & Loguidice offers engineering, environmental science, planning and landscape architecture services; it has an office in Watertown. Massena hired the firm to assist the LWRP committee develop its plan. Robert J. Murphy Jr., senior project community planner with Barton & Loguidice, said that concerns over issues such as combined sewer overflows and water treatment upgrades could be added to Massena’s LWRP proposal.
Miller said the village is making use of grant writers to investigate potential sources of revenue for underground infrastructure projects. There is money out there, he said, but tapping into it is often difficult because so many municipalities face the same problems.
Additional funding may come from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. last year. The act will make $550 billion available for a variety of infrastructure needs.
The act also will “invest $55 billion to expand access to clean drinking water for households, businesses, schools and child care centers all across the country. From rural towns to struggling cities, the legislation will invest in water infrastructure and eliminate lead service pipes, including in Tribal Nations and disadvantaged communities that need it most,” according to a news release issued by the White House.
It’s not yet known how much money will come to New York state through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. But local officials should begin looking into how to prioritize underground infrastructure projects that are most in need of funding. These items must be put on the radar of those deciding how revenue from this act will be allocated.
Miller was wise to raise this issue, one that many other communities in the north country share. It’s critical that we raise awareness of this need and start steering more money into our region to address local concerns.
