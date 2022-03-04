Public health authorities around the world are concluding that the goal of eradicating the novel coronavirus is no longer possible.
Shortly after the pandemic began nearly two years ago, New Zealand started imposing severe restrictions as part of its COVID Zero strategy. The objective was to eliminate the virus so that its residents would no longer have to worry about it.
In October, however, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the nation was abandoning this plan and loosening its coronavirus regulations. She said its policies had not achieved zero cases and doubted this could occur within a reasonable timeframe.
New Zealand became known for its success in controlling the spread of infection. Despite this, Ardern acknowledged that strictly limiting people’s activities cannot go on indefinitely.
This shows that the virus has a much longer life expectancy than does the patience of the general public. Medical concerns must eventually yield to political reality: People aren’t going to tolerate mandates forever.
New Zealand’s decision to cease its COVID Zero strategy came in the midst of the delta variant’s surge. Ardern said the transmissibility of this evolution of the virus had overwhelmed the country’s efforts to keep it out.
And the omicron variant is even more transmissible than was delta. Officials now promote vaccines primarily to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death rather than as a way to avoid becoming infected. That’s because breakthrough cases, where fully vaccinated people catch the virus, are more common now than they were when immunizations began in late 2020.
To be sure, people who receive their full count of vaccinations and booster shots still have much greater odds of thwarting infection. Those who remain unvaccinated are more vulnerable to becoming infected and grievously ill. So everyone who’s eligible should get their jabs as soon as possible.
This changing dynamic, though, has altered governmental policies. In New York state, for example, we’re no longer legally compelled to wear masks in businesses, public buildings or schools. The emphasis is on using common sense and respecting other people’s personal choices.
Canada revised its rules for individuals entering the country by car, boat, bus, ferry or train two weeks ago. In addition to documenting that they’re fully vaccinated, visitors previously had to prove they tested negative for the virus within the past 72 hours. Whereas people had to obtain a polymerase chain reaction test (which could take days to get results), they now can show proof of a rapid test conducted within the past 24 hours at a lab, health care provider or telehealth service — which is more convenient.
This is an improvement over the previous policy, one that should boost international trade between Canada and the United States. Some areas of Northern New York benefit from Canadian businesses and consumers, so that will definitely help. While foreigners must demonstrate they are fully vaccinated to come here, the United States has no requirement to show proof of a negative test result to cross the border by land; so we’re ahead of the game in this aspect.
Canada should now abandon its rule demanding any proof of a negative test to enter the country by land or sea ports. Transmission is so widespread, it’s unlikely that some infected Americans traveling through the Great White North will make much of a difference. It’s more probable that Canadians, even those fully vaccinated, will become infected from their fellow citizens than by any of us living south of the border.
Here’s something that will make a difference: 81.2% of all Canadians are fully vaccinated (compared to 65.2% for all U.S. citizens). The vast majority of that country is protected against serious illness and death from COVID-19, making the public health issue there manageable. Moving beyond mandates is where we’re all headed, so it’s time to revise the rules.
