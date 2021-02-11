Four members of the Ogdensburg City Council last year knew their demand for staffing cuts to various departments was illegal.
According to the city charter, only the city manager has the authority to do this. And at that time, this included city personnel and department heads.
But in May, they passed through a 4-3 vote a resolution ordering the Police Department be reduced by four officers. In addition, the resolution mandated that two administrative positions within the Recreation Department be cut and that a housing inspector be let go.
This resolution was passed by Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly and Councilors William B. Dillabough, Steven M. Fisher and John A. Rishe. The measure was opposed by Councilors Nichole L. Kennedy, Michael B. Powers and Daniel E. Skamperle.
Sarah Purdy, who was the city manager at the time, told members of the council that the resolution had no legal effect. City Attorney Scott B. Goldie researched this matter and determined that only Purdy could hire and relieve city personnel. Perhaps the four council members who passed the resolution should have done their homework beforehand or listened to those telling them they were wrong.
Their illegal action had significant consequences. Four city police officers found other jobs and left the department. They saw the writing on the wall and opted to get a jump on securing outside employment.
In addition, the four council members justified their decision to place Purdy on administrative leave before her contract expired based in part on her refusal to follow their edict. So they shoved her out the door early because she wouldn’t allow them to violate the city’s governing document!
After the council passed this resolution last year, the police union filed a grievance against the four members. James A. Gross, an arbitrator in Tompkins County, announced last week their action violated the city charter as well as the collective bargaining agreement.
City representatives claim there were no such violations. The City Council “is free to express its interests and desire for staffing,” they said.
If that’s all that council members did, they would be correct. But they didn’t merely express their ideas on what they’d like to see happen.
They ordered the city manager to follow their instructions. And when she rightly asserted her authority to make staffing decisions herself, they penalized her. Their action also compelled four police officers to quit.
The charter instructs the City Council to remove members who violate its provisions. If this isn’t done, a resident may pursue the matter by initiating an Article 78 proceeding in court.
The four council members contend they weren’t acting as individuals, so they don’t need to vacate their positions. Of course, this is utter nonsense.
They vote as individuals, and their votes are recorded as individuals. They enjoy a majority bloc on the council because they individually choose to be part of it. If just one of them had voted with the minority faction, this resolution would never have passed.
But none of these four members will agree that any violation occurred, so their removal won’t be as a result of council action. This leaves the Article 78 process, which must be undertaken by someone who lives in Ogdensburg.
We urge city residents to consider bringing this matter to a court’s attention. The chaos that has dominated this council is out of control, and the four members must be held accountable for violating the rules they swore to uphold.
