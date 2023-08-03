Congressional maps

Congressional district map for New York, from DavesRedistricting.org

The maps used by New Yorkers to select their members of the U.S. House of Representatives remain a point of partisan debate, and hopefully the state’s top court will reaffirm its stance on how gerrymandering erodes the electoral process.

The state Court of Appeals last year rejected congressional districts drafted by Democrats in the state Legislature. The court appointed its own expert to revise the maps, which were used in the 2022 congressional elections.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.