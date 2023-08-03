The maps used by New Yorkers to select their members of the U.S. House of Representatives remain a point of partisan debate, and hopefully the state’s top court will reaffirm its stance on how gerrymandering erodes the electoral process.
The state Court of Appeals last year rejected congressional districts drafted by Democrats in the state Legislature. The court appointed its own expert to revise the maps, which were used in the 2022 congressional elections.
Republican congressional candidates flipped several redrawn districts in New York last year, helping the GOP claim a narrow majority in the House. While they won both the White House and U.S. Senate in 2022, this prevented Democrats from controlling both the executive and legislative branches of the federal government.
So New York state Democrats sued earlier this year over the redistricting process, and the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in Albany recently declared that the maps created through the court process are not valid for 2024. And now Republicans are appealing this decision, which will take this issue back to the state Court of Appeals.
This game of partisan pingpong began nearly a decade ago when New Yorkers approved an amendment to the state constitution. This 2014 measure sought to curtail the long-standing practice of partisan gerrymandering by establishing the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission.
However, the way that representatives of this panel are chosen makes this system anything but “independent.” Eight of the 10 members are appointed by the four Democratic and Republican leaders in the state Assembly and Senate. And then these eight members fill the other two commission seats.
The commission is tasked with drafting state legislative and congressional districts based on the most recent census; these maps must be approved by members of the state Legislature. If commission members cannot agree on one set of maps, they will submit at least two sets of districts. State legislators may accept one of these sets or draft their own.
This is what happened following the 2020 census, the first time this new redistricting process was used in New York. Last year, the state Court of Appeals tossed out the maps drawn by Democrats and had its own districts created.
But now an appellate court has ruled these congressional maps aren’t proper for 2024 because they didn’t come through the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission. So Republicans have decided they want a second opinion from the state’s chief court.
Confused yet? Frustrated? You should be. Voters have repeatedly said they don’t want gerrymandered districts, but partisan players keep pushing the process in that direction.
There is merit to having state legislators involved to some extent in procedures involving redistricting. They reflect the voices of local residents, which is vital when making decisions affecting the electoral system.
However, we need a truly independent entity overseeing the creation of legislative and congressional maps. State legislators are prone to slide into partisan mode to benefit their respective parties rather than develop a system dedicating to serving the needs of all New Yorkers.
We hope the state Court of Appeals sticks to its previous decision on the congressional maps because the ones drafted by Democrats were gerrymandered. But there’s no telling at this point how the court will rule.
So we need to consider how to structure a better process for creating these districts in the future. What we have now doesn’t work well, and that ends up hurting democracy.
