The 27 students in the second construction class offered at the Lewis County JCC Education Center have learned that working with their hands is just as important as a career skill as is working with their minds.
They will graduate at 1 p.m. today in the fabrication lab at the center, 7399 East Road in Lowville. During the ceremony, they’ll receive certificates affirming that they’ve completed the course in work site safety, basic carpentry techniques and skills and practices to secure a job.
From Oct. 21 through Friday, they put in 400 hours of combined hands-on and classroom experience. And one of the best aspects of this program is that it was free of charge.
“Instructors for the course this year were graduates of the program last year — Casey R. Smith, who became a certified instructor for the National Center for Construction Education and Research because of his experience in the course, and Samuel A. Moran, who became a certified performance evaluator for this second session. Students were provided the course free of application or tuition fees and were also given a stipend to cover transportation costs, all materials including text books and those to construct class projects and a complete set of hand tools with a tool belt,” according to a story published Monday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The course, offered through the collaboration of Jefferson Community College and the National Center for Construction Education and Research, was funded by a $100,000 grant from the state Department of Labor awarded to the college in January. Additional support came from Associated Builders and Contractors, BCA Architects and Engineers, Black Horse Group Contractors, Blackstone Electric, Con Tech, Hyde-Stone Mechanical Contractors, Jake’s Lawn Care, Lawman Heating and Cooling, Northern Glass, Northern Tier Contracting, Purcell Construction and Structural Associates.”
Encouraging young people to pursue a college education following high school continues to provide them with many benefits. The rigorous academic environment helps prepare individuals for complex problem-solving tasks in the years ahead.
However, numerous Americans have made a rewarding career for themselves by joining one of the construction trades rather than go to college. Vocational training is an excellent way to let students know how to succeed in life if they believe that higher education isn’t for them.
Programs such as the one offered at the Lewis County JCC Education Center are an ideal way to introduce young adults to an excellent alternative to college — or even something else they can do while pursuing a college degree. BOCES facilities have been guiding students in these career opportunities for many years, and it’s rewarded both the students and our communities.
Many high-paying trades need new workers to fill the ranks of seasoned employees who are retiring and leaving their jobs. They construct homes and office buildings all over the north country, thus creating the necessary spaces in which other people can live and work.
The ceremony today further shows the tremendous value of the Lewis County JCC Education Center. It’s wonderful to have a facility where a unique program like this can be held.
We congratulate the students who have made it through the construction course. We hope they’re able to make good use of the skills they’ve learned in the program while securing meaningful employment and a bright future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.