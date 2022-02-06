As soon as Kathy Hochul took over as governor last year, she signaled loud and clear that the fix was in when it came to congressional redistricting.
She gave an interview Aug. 24 with The New York Times shortly after delivering her first speech as head of the state’s executive branch. The newspaper asked her about creating new congressional and legislative districts, which needs to be done every 10 years.
Hochul should have reminded readers that the process of drawing new congressional maps must remain non-partisan. The state constitution mandates that all voting districts “consist of contiguous territory,” “be as compact in form as practicable” and “shall not be drawn to discourage competition or for the purpose of favoring or disfavoring incumbents or other particular candidates or political parties.” In other words, the usual practice of gerrymandering is illegal.
But sadly, Hochul admitted that she and the Democrats who control the state Legislature planned to ignore the constitution. When asked, “Do you plan to use your influence to help Democrats expand the [U.S.] House [of Representatives] majority through the redistricting process?” by The New York Times, she said this:
“Yes. I am also the leader of the New York State Democratic Party. I embrace that. I have a responsibility to lead this party as well as the government. I’m going to be doing whatever I can to let people know that the values of the Democratic Party today are part of who I am, fighting for people that just had a tough blow dealt to them in life. The Democratic Party has to regain its position that it once had when I was growing up.”
There’s nothing wrong with Hochul presenting herself as a Democrat. But as governor, she must represent all constituents — not just those from one political party.
And so must state legislators. But they cast aside their chief role as public servants and behaved as political activists.
To no one’s surprise, the Independent Redistricting Commission failed miserably in its first map-making endeavor. An amendment to the state constitution approved by voters in 2014 created the group and gave it an opportunity to show what non-partisan redistricting could look like.
Of course, the commission was not really “independent” as most members are appointed by representatives of state government. It was set up to falter so the state Legislature could once again seize control of the process. Commission members could not agree on a map to present to lawmakers, so the Legislature scooped up the task without hesitation.
And what legislators produced was appallingly partisan. The north country would be split into three separate congressional districts, according to the map approved by the state Assembly and Senate last week and signed into law by Hochul.
The eastern portion of Jefferson County would remain within the 21st Congressional District. But the western half would become part of the 24th Congressional District, which stretches all the way to New York’s northwestern border with Canada. That’s a drive of more than 260 miles by car from Alexandria Bay to Lewiston in Niagara County.
It’s not a leap of logic to conclude that Democrats were eager to remove a chunk of Fort Drum from the 21st Congressional District and its incumbent, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. Placing part of the home of the 10th Mountain Division in the 24th Congressional District imperils the U.S. Army post’s essential role to the nation’s security and the local economy.
Will the majority of people in this district, who live in Western New York, be as rigorous in their advocacy of Fort Drum as those of us in this region are? Will a member of the House whose primary concerns center on counties such as Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wayne express as much interest in a military facility in the district’s eastern edge?
About 75% of Fort Drum would remain in the 21st District, and Stefanik will still be on the House Armed Services Committee if she is re-elected. This gives her an incentive to continue advocating for the post, which she said she will do. So forcing two legislators to represent a single military facility makes no sense — one can do the job.
Jefferson County residents share much more in common with the people of Lewis and St. Lawrence counties than we do with individuals living near Niagara Falls. Looking at the districts created by Democrats in Albany, it’s obvious they went out of their way to give their party an advantage.
In a Feb. 1 editorial, The Wall Street Journal wrote that New York will lose one congressional district as a result of the 2020 census. Of the 26 districts the state will have, the newspaper pointed out how Democrats could pick up four or five U.S. House seats from Republicans. That represents 85% of all congressional seats.
There’s no arguing that gerrymandering is bipartisan in nature. In 2010, many Republicans accepted former New York City Mayor Ed Koch’s pledge to oversee changes and create a truly independent redistricting process. But they jettisoned these ideas once they got re-elected. It shows that promises of reform are short-lived once power is achieved.
A lawsuit has been filed to challenge this partisan map — a court must throw it out and demand that legislators abide by the constitution. Last year, residents rejected a proposed constitutional amendment to make it easier for the majority party to approve new voting districts. New Yorkers have repeatedly stated they want maps drawn in a neutral manner, and a court must force Albany to finally listen to them; state lawmakers don’t have the luxury of putting the state constitution on a shelf in favor of their partisan objectives.
The mid-term election isn’t looking great for House Democrats nationwide. But as The Wall Street Journal made note of in its editorial, gerrymandering is a way for them to cling to power. It seems that playing by the rules won’t do the trick for them.
It’s disappointing that the new redistricting process created nothing substantive in its debut. The label of “independence” has been shown to be a farce. It’s up to the judicial system to intercede and remind the partisan players that the state constitution means something, even if that results in one political party not getting everything it wants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.