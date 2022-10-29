With the general election coming up on Nov. 8, voters have some choices to make about who will best serve us as public officials.
There are important campaigns on the state and federal level. Here are our endorsements for specific races.
***
None of our federal legislators has demonstrated a greater commitment to addressing the needs of Northern New York residents than has U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer. Seeking his fifth term in the U.S. Senate, the Democrat from Brooklyn is being challenged by Republican nominee Joseph Pinion. Schumer deserves to return to the Senate to continue the admirable work he has done on our behalf.
Schumer is keenly aware of what’s occurring in the north country and is always ready to provide resources to resolve problems. He understands the need for more economic development upstate and has delivered time and again.
He sponsored the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors and Science Act, which was signed into law Aug. 9. It is designed to create jobs and boost economic growth by investing in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.
This led to a major announcement this summer in Central New York. Micron Technology will construct a a semiconductor manufacturing campus in Clay that is projected to create 50,000 jobs statewide over the coming decades. The complex, slated for the White Pine Commerce Park, north of Syracuse, would include the nation’s largest clean room space at 2.4 million square feet, the size of about 40 football fields.
Schumer has repeatedly come through for north country residents. In late 2015, he led the successful effort to keep Alcoa maintain its smelting operation in Massena, saving hundreds of jobs.
Schumer’s ascension to Senate majority leader last year has given New York a huge lift. He visits every county of the state each year, keeping his finger on the pulse of local events. We are proud to endorse him for re-election.
***
Many New Yorkers may not be aware of the debt of gratitude they owe Thomas P. DiNapoli and his staff at the state comptroller’s office. They have consistently reviewed how public bodies spend taxpayer money and point out where these entities could do a better job.
First elected to this position in 2007 by the state Legislature, DiNapoli is running as a Democrat against Republican nominee Paul Rodriguez. DiNapoli has shown his competence in overseeing the state’s finances, and we eagerly endorse him for another term. He was elected by New York voters in 2010, 2014 and 2018.
One of his prime responsibilities is to oversee the state’s pension fund. Despite the challenges confronted by the market over the past few years, the pension fund earned 9.5% on its investments in fiscal year 2022. It is one of the best-managed public pension funds in the nation with a funded ratio of 102.9%. DiNapoli is one of those rare public figures in New York who is eminently qualified to carry out his duties and wholeheartedly dedicated to serving his constituents. The entire state will benefit by his returning to office.
***
A vacancy opened for the state Assembly in the 116th District this year, and veteran public official Scott A. Gray decided to jump into the race. He has been a member of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators for 20 years, ending his six-year tenure as County Board chairman at the end of 2021. The Republican nominee, Gray deserves to be elected to this position over his challenger, Conservative candidate Susan M. Duffy. Gray has shown himself to be a skilled leader with a pragmatic approach on the County Board. He works well with authorities of all political stripes, often providing the most rational voice in a deluge of divisive rhetoric.
He also will bring the perspective of a small-business owner to Albany, taking over Gray’s Flower Shop begun by members of his family years ago. He is grounded in the north country and knows key figures at the State Capitol, so he will be a true benefit in office.
***
Clayton Town Justice William F. Ramseier is running for the state Supreme Court in the Fifth Judicial District, and voters should support his candidacy. This district covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Onondaga, Herkimer and Oswego counties, and Ramseier is seeking one of the four seats. He has been Clayton town justice since 2014 and was a partner at the law firm of Carter Ramseier & Holcombe in Clayton from 1994 until 2011.
It’s critical to maintain a justice on the state Supreme Court from Jefferson County. Ramseier is well suited for to assume this role. He graduated from the City University of New York School of Law in Queens in 1993 and has served as the principal law clerk at the state Supreme Court in Jefferson County since 2012, serving under Justice James P. McClusky.
He has strong connections to Northern New York. He has a firm grasp of local issues and will serve residents in this district very well on the bench.
