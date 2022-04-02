While we live in a world filled with abundance, many people don’t know if they’ll have enough food to feed their families today.
Food insecurity is a harsh reality for far too many individuals. And this isn’t merely a crisis in distant lands. It’s confronted by our friends and neighbors right here in Northern New York.
The Mennonite Central Committee, an organization representing Anabaptist churches, has for more than 70 years provided canned meat to those in need around the world. A mobile meat canner with four operators travels to 34 sites in Canada and the United States each year. Local volunteers prepare cans of beef, chicken, pork and turkey, which are then sent to food pantries in each area as well as shipped abroad.
For the third time, this operation will set up shop in Lewis County. Jeremy A. Kelly, a member of the Lowville Mennonite Church, helped bring the mobile meat canner to Maple Ridge Center in 2018. The mean canner also came here in 2019.
The canner will be at this facility, 7421 East Road, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Organizers are looking for 300 volunteers to work two-hour shifts those days to can the meat for distribution.
The good news is that 10% of all the meat canned will be donated to local food pantries. This will be 1,400 pounds of the 14,000 pounds of meat processed those two days next week. The rest will be sent to other areas of the United States and abroad to provide hunger relief.
“Originally, the idea was to assist wartime refugees. In 1946, people of the Mennonite faith prepared meat in their homes,” according to a story published March 26 in the Watertown Daily Times. “But many of the glass jars they used broke while being shipped, so a wagon with meat-canning equipment was purchased. Now, a tractor-trailer filled with eight pressure cookers and other meat-canning equipment travels to the locations where volunteers can aid in the process.”
Organizers also are asking people to contribute funds to offset the costs of the event. Visit https://www.facebook.com/meatcannerlewiscounty or call 315-755-8298 to volunteer on one of the days. Go to https://mapleridgecenter.org to offer financial support online.
