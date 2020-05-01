State officials debated the merits of banning certain single-use plastic bags for two years.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo proposed the ban in 2018. Members of the state Legislature passed the measure last year, and the law took effect March 1.
New York has joined California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Oregon and Vermont in prohibiting specified plastic bags. While they were deemed more convenient for use by shoppers, the bags turned into a nuisance.
They clutter up trees, front yards, parking lots and sewer systems. Many forms of plastic are not biodegradable and will take up valuable space in landfills forever.
What’s worse, they became a visible symbol of the damage done to oceans. Sea creatures frequently ingest plastic items, which could lead to their death.
So the momentum to persuade consumers to bring reusable bags with them had been building. And when the deadline finally arrived, stores were ready to enforce the law.
But even before people had time to adapt to the ban on plastic bags, it needed to be halted — along with many other aspects of life in New York. The novel coronavirus pandemic compelled government actions designed to curtail its spread, so this issue justly took priority.
“New York state’s plastic bag ban took effect on March 1, but like much of society, it is now on ‘pause’ as supermarkets and retailers that remain open grapple with other issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. But advocates of the ban and the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation say it will get back on track,” according to a story published April 24 by WBFO, an NPR station serving Buffalo and Toronto. “Environmentalists viewed the prohibition of single-use plastic bags as a victory, but the pandemic has delayed its full implementation. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has put regulation of the law on hold until June 15 at the earliest. Judith Enck, who was an Environmental Protection Agency regional administrator under President Barack Obama, now runs the Beyond Plastics program at Bennington College in Vermont. She said the delay is a step backward, but she expects the new law to ultimately survive.
“Erica Ringwald, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Environmental Conservation, said the ban is in effect, but the agency will not begin enforcing it until mid-June at the earliest,” the article reported. “That’s largely because of the pandemic but also because a plastic bag manufacturing association and a bodega association filed a lawsuit in late February. The legal action is stalled due to the partial shutdown of the courts. Ringwald said for now, the agency is trying to educate shoppers about the change.”
While the virus can live on plastic surfaces for several days, no evidence has been presented showing that reusable bags spread infection, according to the story. But companies are wisely concerned about the well-being of their employees.
Some stores prohibit reusable bags while others require customers to pack their own items if they use them. Shoppers should educate themselves about the various policies put in place by the businesses they patronize.
The state’s law exempts some single-use plastic bags because there are no practical alternatives. So the ban doesn’t cover everything, but it’s a good start.
While thwarting the spread of coronavirus infection is essential, consumers can still do their part for the environment. If stores allow reusable bags, shoppers should bring them along and be prepared to pack their own goods. This will advance two worthy goals by keeping individuals and the environment healthy.
