On Aug. 7, state Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky brought a merciful end to the prolonged debate over who should advance in the city of Watertown’s mayoral race. This means that the candidates can resume running their campaigns in anticipation of the general election this fall.
The 1993 state law pertaining to city elections declares that the Jefferson County Board of Elections “shall certify under the hand of its secretary or commissioners the names of the persons who received the largest and next largest number of votes for mayor …” Jeffrey M. Smith received the largest number of votes in the mayoral primary with 837. Allison I. Crossman and Cody J. Horbacz received the next largest number of votes with 597 apiece.
Traditionally, no more than two people have been certified as mayoral primary winners. But a quirk of fate gave us three.
This answer seemed crystal clear to virtually everyone, with one notable exception. Jude R. Seymour, Republican commissioner for the Board of Elections, believed the law intended no more than two mayoral candidates to proceed. Therefore, a tie for second place was unacceptable.
While this has generally been accepted as the proper interpretation, the language of the law posed some challenges to this assertion. First, it says nothing about ties. While Mr. Seymour found this lack of clarity troubling, it also could be said that the law doesn’t prohibit ties.
This is bolstered by the fact that the law doesn’t limit mayoral primary winners to two candidates. It states that the “persons” (meaning more than one individual) who received the highest and next highest number of votes should advance.
And it’s entirely possible for two or more candidates to achieve the same number of votes. So there was no other option but to place all three qualifying candidates on the ballot.
Babette M. Hall, the Democratic commissioner for the Board of Elections, understood this. And so did Mrs. Crossman, Mr. Horbacz and Mr. Smith.
Mr. Seymour, however, wanted a different outcome. And since he and Ms. Hall disagreed on this point, they could not certify the results.
So Mr. Seymour called for someone to initiate a court proceeding so a judge could settle the matter. Samuel S. Thomas, who serves as chairman of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals, obliged him.
Mr. Thomas filed an Article 78 proceeding in state Supreme Court, which allows an individual with standing to object to an action taken by a government entity. Mrs. Crossman joined him as a plaintiff in the case.
Judge McClusky ruled there was no way to prove that legislators intended to limit the number of mayoral primary winners to two candidates. And since there was nothing in the law stating that ties needed to be broken, he declared that all three candidates should be placed on the general election ballot.
Even the county stated that Mr. Seymour acted beyond the scope of his authority. In denying his request to be compensated for obtaining his own legal representation, County Attorney David J. Paulsen wrote that it wasn’t his job to advocate for a certain outcome in this dispute.
It’s good that Judge McClusky has set a precedent for this aspect of the law. If city officials want to consult with state lawmakers in revising some provisions to offer more clarity, that’s fine. But it’s been confirmed that these county commissioners should focus on certifying the results of elections rather than speculating how laws should be interpreted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.