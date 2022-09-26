Perhaps the crows are finally taking the hint!
The pesky birds have plagued Watertown residents for many years. They congregate in large numbers in the city during the colder months, particularly downtown.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
Rain showers in the morning then thundershowers in the afternoon. Rainfall locally heavier in lake-effect prone areas. High 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Rainfall locally heavier in lake-effect prone areas. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 26, 2022 @ 1:37 am
Perhaps the crows are finally taking the hint!
The pesky birds have plagued Watertown residents for many years. They congregate in large numbers in the city during the colder months, particularly downtown.
They are not a bit shy about making their presence known. People wandering outside often can’t help but notice the crows’ incessant chattering they do with each other.
Crow feces tends to accumulate in certain places. At times, the numerous droppings have become a public health issue.
Each year, Watertown officials hire Loomacres Wildlife Management to persuade the crows to find other accommodations. It seems as though the tactics are starting to work.
Last year, there were an estimated 3,500 birds when their winter routine in the city began. This number was down considerably from previous seasons, where between 25,000 and 30,000 crows were counted.
Planning and Community Director Michael A. Lumbis said that the crow hazing has started earlier these last few years. Based on what has been observed, he believes this is having a positive effect.
“During the most recent crow season, Loomacres began hazing efforts on Oct. 26 and ended them in March while going out nine times, according to a report that Loomacres wrote after the season ended. In previous years, they began in late November or in December,” according to a story published Sunday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The harassment methods used to disperse crows include pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles and other devices. Like in previous years, Loomacres relied on fielding calls and emails from residents who provided locations of problem flocks and then the wildlife biologists targeted those areas.”
On Sept. 19, the Watertown City Council approved a new, three-year contract with Loomacres Wildlife Management. This was a wise move as the firm appears to have the crows on the run.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is recommending that adults under age 65 get screened for anxiety. The draft recommendations are designed to help primary care clinicians identify early signs of anxiety during routine care, using questionnaires and other screening tools.
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.