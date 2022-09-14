State legislators should feel proud of themselves.
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned New York’s law regarding carrying concealed weapons because it was unconstitutional, lawmakers changed it in such a way that the latest version will most likely be tossed out as well.
In June, the Supreme Court ruled against the state as it defended its concealed carry law. The court declared that the statute was too arbitrary in compelling applicants to demonstrate “proper cause” for obtaining this category of pistol permit. To their credit, legislators revised this provision of the law.
But they made numerous changes regarding where firearms may be carried by those who hold licenses. They also increased the amount of information people need to submit with their permit applications.
The new law took effect Sept. 1. The State Police maintains a Q&A about the new provisions on its website; visit wdt.me/EVWFMQ for more information.
The Supreme Court upheld the state’s prohibition of carrying concealed firearms in “sensitive places” such as government buildings and schools. But the state Legislature allegedly “enhanced” this law by redefining what qualified as a “sensitive place.”
“The new measures build on the constitutional carveout for protecting ‘sensitive places,’ barring the carrying of firearms in specific public settings, such as colleges and universities; hospitals; houses of worship; public transportation including subways; places where alcohol is consumed; homeless shelters and other public residential facilities; entertainment venues such as stadiums, theaters, casinos and polling places; and places where children gather such as schools, day care centers, playgrounds, libraries parks and zoos,” according to information on the website for the office of state Attorney General Letitia A. James. “The new law adds requirements for New Yorkers applying for a concealed carry permit including presenting a certificate of completion of a standardized firearm training and firing range training. Only applicants deemed to have ‘good moral character’ and sufficient mental competence — a determination based on an in-person interview, a written exam and character references — will be eligible for a concealed carry permit. Applicants may be disqualified by past illicit behavior including misdemeanor convictions for weapons possession and menacing (placing another person in fear of death or serious injury). Applicants who are denied a permit following this process may appeal.”
The Supreme Court ruled that entire geographic regions could not be carved out as restricted areas. But now a “sensitive place” includes so many spots outside one’s home that it’s difficult determining where possessing a firearm in public would not violate the law. It is illegal to possess a firearm, rifle or shotgun in a “sensitive area”; this goes for open carry as well as concealed carry.
People who hold military re-enactments expressed confusion over the changes made in the law. But officials clarified that these event may still proceed. They said no one will be arrested for displaying firearms.
The West Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department canceled its fall gun show, which was scheduled for Sept. 24 and 25.
Lawmakers also created new mandates for firearm dealers. They now need to record specific information about people who buy ammunition. This resulted in even more chaos about what needs to be done to comply with the laws.
Perhaps that’s the reason that legislators made these kinds of revisions. There are so many more restricted areas and so much confusion about exactly where firearms may be carried, numerous people will choose to keep their guns at home for fear of being charged with a crime.
The Supreme Court ruled against the requirement that concealed carry permit applicants prove their need to defend themselves before being licensed. But state legislators now require them to show “good moral character” before obtaining a permit; this includes providing three years’ worth of social media posts.
Isn’t this essentially the same requirement as before, just different language? It’s just as arbitrary as the previous provision — and will most certainly be tossed out by a court.
Crafting the law in this way was a waste of time for legislators, and defending it will be a waste of taxpayer money. They should have considered what the Supreme Court wanted to accomplish with its ruling and used this as a guideline for any revisions.
The changes that legislators made to state law will make it more difficult to pass common-sense gun control measures, ones that will be more effective. How can advocates from New York attract pragmatic allies when connected to a state with such radical views on firearms?
Before the law gets tossed, lawmakers should amend it to comply more fully with the Supreme Court ruling. They’re going to need to make these changes eventually, so they should do it now before spending our money defending something bound to be overturned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.