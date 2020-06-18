Many individuals through the years have benefited from worthwhile merchandise they’ve found at thrift shops.
To carry out their mission, these specialty businesses rely upon the generosity of residents. People who have no more need of certain articles of clothing and household goods donate them to nonprofit groups that run thrift shops. Those in need can buy items at reasonable prices, and the organizations use the proceeds to fund other charitable functions.
But the novel coronavirus pandemic halted this process for a few months. These groups had to abide by stay-at-home mandates imposed by the state. And there were some concerns about accepting items that could be contaminated.
The good news is that thrift shops have begun reopening. Thrifty Shopper, operated by the group Rescue Mission at 1222 Arsenal St. in Watertown, and the Salvation Army Family Store at 20886 Arsenal St. in Watertown have both been open for more nearly three weeks. ReStore, operated by the Thousand Island Area Habitat for Humanity at 938 Water St. in Watertown, has been open on Saturdays for the past few weeks.
The Impossible Dream Thrift Store, operated by the Watertown Urban Mission at 247 Factory St., remains closed for the time being. Store personnel need to sort through numerous items that people have donated over the past several months.
“We’re really not able to take any more right now,” said Dawn Cole, executive director of the Watertown Urban Mission. “I think it would be socially irresponsible to accept donations when we have so much, and I’m not sure where we would put it. … It’s a wonderful problem to have because this reflects the generosity of our community in supporting our work.”
It’s a blessing that so many people have continued donating items to thrift shops during this health care crisis. Despite the economic downturn, they remained mindful to the needs of others.
But thrift shops must not be used as dumping grounds for items that are not suitable for resale. Donations should be made with the respect and dignity of the consumers in mind.
People should check with philanthropic organizations in their areas to discover what items these groups need most and how residents can help. Charity keeps going even in times of emergency, and we commend everyone working to see these efforts proceed.
