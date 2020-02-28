It’s good to know that a reporter’s instincts for a compelling story never diminish, even when that individual moves on to a different career.
Benny Fairchild, who previously worked for the Northern New York Newspaper Corp. in our Massena bureau, sent us a letter to the editor this week on behalf of his family. Published in Thursday’s edition of the Watertown Daily Times, the letter encourages readers to support one of the best college athletic programs in the nation.
The women’s hockey team at Clarkson University will go up against longtime rival Colgate at 6 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Saturday at Cheel Arena in Potsdam. This will be a quarterfinal series to advance in the ECAC Hockey playoffs. If necessary, Clarkson and Colgate will play a third game at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Clarkson Golden Knights ended the regular season with an overall record of 23-5-6 and an ECAC record of 14-4-4. They earned a 2-1 victory Saturday over Dartmouth and a 4-1 win Feb. 21 over Harvard.
Clarkson secured a spot among the top four teams in ECAC Hockey standings for the ninth consecutive season. The recent win over Dartmouth puts the team in third place.
The letter submitted by Mr. Fairchild’s family described the Golden Knights as “one of the best kept secrets the region has to offer.” The team won the NCAA Division I national championship three times in five season. The 2014 title was the first in school history, and then the players took home back-to-back crowns in 2017 and 2018.
Clarkson moved into the elite of women’s hockey teams with its first national title six years ago. The Golden Knights defeated two-time defending champion Minnesota by a score of 5-4 in March 2014.
Three years later, they faced Wisconsin for the national championship. The Badgers had remained ranked No. 1 throughout the whole season.
But Clarkson beat Wisconsin by a score of 3-0, bringing home its second NCAA trophy. The following year, the Golden Knights earned a 2-1 overtime victory over Colgate to add to their national titles. In fact, that was the third consecutive overtime win for Clarkson in the playoffs that year.
The letter sent in by Benny, Jamie and Ali Fairchild pointed out that despite their phenomenal performance, members of the Clarkson University women’s hockey team attract few spectators to Cheel Arena. This is very unfortunate.
Hundreds of people typically show up to cheer the players when they return home with their national championship trophies. People in this region are proud of the success that the Golden Knights have had in recent years, and they want to show these extraordinary athletes their appreciation.
So we should be willing to display the same loyalty to this team during the regular season and in the playoffs. The players deserve to know they have the support of sports fans in Northern New York.
Clarkson is a top-notch school, and focusing on keeping up with their peers in this academically rigorous environment is quite enough for many students. Earning a degree here opens many doors for those who make it through.
And when students take on the necessary work of maintaining a nationally ranked athletic team, that’s a lot of pressure. They should see numerous people cheering them on when they play at home.
We thank the Fairchilds for reminding us how vital it is to support local sports programs. Let’s pack Cheel Arena this weekend to send the Golden Knights further into the ECAC Hockey playoffs on the right note.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.