Lockdown measures implemented during the novel coronavirus pandemic took a toll on numerous businesses.
They hit the hospitality industry particularly hard. Bars and restaurants were forced to either close or severely limit their services. Unfortunately, many of them shuttered for good.
However, a helpful accommodation was made for those that could continue operating. They were allowed to sell alcohol to-go, for takeout or delivery, as long as customers also purchased a food item.
But the policy ended June 24 when former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo rescinded the state of emergency New York had been under since the beginning of the pandemic. Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced earlier this year that she would propose reinstating the plan in the state budget. State legislators approved this measure when they passed the budget this month.
“New York will allow the return of to-go drinks for the next three years. The provision, a priority of Hochul’s, settles an intense lobbying fight over the issue with bars and restaurants seeking to revive the pandemic-era policy and liquor stores that did not want to see the practice return,” according to a Buffalo News story published April 10 by the Watertown Daily Times. “It would take effect immediately. The compromise requires the alcohol to accompany a ‘substantial’ food order and does not permit restaurants and bars to sell full bottles of wine or liquor, according to the text of a budget bill. Bars and restaurants must serve the alcohol in secured containers, and the alcohol must be sold at the same price for which it is sold for on-premises consumption.”
This measure pertains to wine and hard liquor. Establishments have been allowed to sell takeout beer in containers for decades.
“Here are the basic provisions of the change as outlined in the 2022-23 state budget: Restaurants and bars may sell alcohol to go during regular business hours. All to-go alcohol must be in a sealed container. That would include cocktails or mixed drinks in lidded cups, wine in sealed containers, or bottles or cans of beer. The law does not allow the sale of wine or hard liquor in their original bottles or container. Local open container laws still apply. The prices for the drinks must be the same as they would be if consumed at the restaurant or bar. Deliveries are allowed, but only to those who show proof they are 21 or older. Delivery is not allowed to those who appear intoxicated. The new law does not change much for beer, hard cider or mead, which are already available for takeout in New York. The change takes effect as soon as the governor signs it, but it expires after three years. The state Legislature and governor would then review it and decide whether to extend or change it,” a Post-Standard article published April 10 by the Watertown Daily Times reported. “The change was supported by most of New York’s restaurant and tavern trade groups but opposed by the association that represents liquor stores. The ban on sales of wine or liquor by the bottle appears to be a compromise aimed at the liquor store lobby. A poll commissioned by the New York State Restaurant Association claims 78% of state residents support making alcohol to go permanent. Still, it seems much of that popularity is driven more by consumers in the New York City area than other parts of the state.”
This policy could well reduce the incidence of drunken driving. It encourages people to buy their food and alcohol — and then go home to consume it.
We’re pleased that the state Legislature brought this plan back. People should take advantage of it but do so responsibly. This would help persuade lawmakers to renew it permanently in three years.
