Cherry-picking facts

U.S. Rep. Lee M. Zeldin, R-Long Island, was attacked by a man July 21 during a speech he made in the town of Perinton as he campaigned in this year’s governor’s race. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/Tribune News Service

An attack on a member of the New York congressional delegation last month showed how partisan activists are misrepresenting the issue of bail reform for their own divisive purposes.

A man walked onstage July 21 as U.S. Rep. Lee M. Zeldin, R-Long Island, delivered a speech in the town of Perinton as part of his campaign for governor. The individual told Zeldin, “You’re done,” and tried to strike him while clutching a hardened plastic keychain with two pointed edges. Bystanders quickly subdued the man and detained him until law enforcement agents arrived, and Zeldin sustained no injuries.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.