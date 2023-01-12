In the Eastern Orthodox tradition, Christmas occurs nearly two weeks later than it does for much of the rest of the world.
But for the people of Ukraine, a bit of holiday joy can’t come soon enough. They have endured more than 10 months of aggression from Russian military forces with no end in sight.
“Because of the ongoing war against the Russian invasion that began almost 11 months ago, ‘merry’ is likely to be a stretch for those living in areas of hard fighting and who have fled their homes and communities as refugees,” according to a story published Saturday by the Watertown Daily Times. “But the spirit that has seen Ukrainians through revolutions, world wars, Soviet Union control, a nuclear disaster and previous invasions is expected to prevail.”
Elizabeth J. and Bohdan G. Krop of Turin are among the north country residents striving to assist Ukrainians during this time of war. They helped raise about $3,400, which was sent last month to the Ukrainian cities of Rivne and Uzhhorod. Mr. Krop’s mother was Ukrainian and observed cultural Christmas traditions when she lived with her son and daughter-in-law.
“Early this week, they received pictures from their son-in-law’s brother of the groceries, gifts for children and Christmas treats purchased with the funds being delivered to vulnerable people in war-torn areas by Missions Without Borders in Rivne and Rudolph Balzhinec — the ‘guy’ who knows how and where to get just about anything people need and delivers them — with the Family of Christ group in Uzhhorod [that] Mr. Krop described as non-denominational,” the article reported. “About $1,100 of that sent was raised by the Adirondack Community Chorus led by Peggy J. Nuspliger during their Christmas Concert on a snowy Dec. 11 through contributions from attendees — almost matching their first performance fundraising effort in April, which totaled $1,300 the Krops sent to Ukraine. The concert, themed ‘Around the World at Christmas,’ featured a traditional Ukrainian folk carol sang after Mr. Krop gave a brief speech about the current situation in Ukraine. Mr. Krop said that a Mennonite family [who] chooses a different cause to support every year donated more than $2,000, and a rummage sale fundraiser contributed the rest of what was sent.
“The humanitarian pipeline the Krops and their partners have created involves sending money to the partners who are located in the western region of the country near open borders with Hungary. Mr. Krop said because Hungary is not involved in the war, shelves there are stocked, making the location for the local charities crucial to being able to give people what they need and can no longer get. Part of the money is usually used for fuel for the vehicles to deliver the items where they are needed often hours away. There is some risk for everyone involved in the process, but especially for the drivers, [Mr. Krop] said. In August, Mr. Krop returned to Ukraine for the first time since 2009 when he and Mrs. Krop retired from their humanitarian aid efforts after Ukraine gained its independence from the former Soviet Union. Mr. Krop’s first trip was in 1994. There would be about 27 others, most including his wife and some of their eight children, during those 15 years. The February invasion, however, brought the Krops out of retirement and expanded their mission.”
The Krops aren’t the only people from Northern New York involved in charitable efforts geared toward helping Ukrainians. But they reflect the spirit of compassion found among so many individuals here. We commend everyone who has heoped lighten the burden of Ukrainians throughout this daunting period.
