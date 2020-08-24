Several Ogdensburg officials have a real dilemma on their hands: They trust themselves to appoint competent individuals to certain key positions within city government but apparently not to others.
On Monday, the City Council will hold a public hearing to consider amending the City Charter. Some council members want to strip powers away from the city manager and take crucial responsibilities upon themselves.
The City Charter authorizes the city manager to appoint, suspend and remove city department heads. There is nothing unusual about this arrangement.
Many municipalities have either village or city managers in keeping with the form of government under which they operate. Managers typically carry out these duties. This limits the ability of elected officials to interfere with the day-to-day management of government employees and reduces the likelihood that they’ll politicize hiring decisions.
However, members of the majority voting bloc on the City Council see things differently. Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly and Councilors William B. Dillabough, Steven M. Fisher and John A. Rishe strongly believe “that only elected officials of the city of Ogdensburg should have the authority to appoint, suspend or remove department heads …”
This language comes from a resolution the councilors passed Aug. 10. They reasoned that “city department heads, such as the positions of chief of police and fire chief, are important public positions in the administration of the local government of the city of Ogdensburg …”
Yes, they are important public position in running the city. They have vital responsibilities and need to know they’ll be able to do their jobs with minimal interference from others.
But the same holds true for the city manager, yet these councilors want to micromanage this position. If they believe they can make good decisions at hiring competent department heads, why do they doubt that they can make a good decision in hiring a competent city manager? If they fill this position with someone they trust will do a satisfactory job, what’s the need to intervene in the most essential function this person will perform?
And if these councilors don’t trust themselves to appoint a competent city manager, why should city voters trust them to appoint competent department heads? Either they possess the skills to identify the best candidates who will carry out the duties of their positions or they don’t.
If a city manager tried to pressure a department head into providing personal favors, the City Council can address this problem by dismissing this person. But what if a department head’s bosses are elected officials?
The only way to rid the city of a corrupt “supervisor” under this scenario would be to vote this person out of office, and each council seat is up for election once every four years. That’s a long time to resolve a management issue.
If Mayor Skelly and Councilors Dillabough, Fisher and Rishe want to adopt a new form of government, they should be honest about it.
The council/manager form of government (under which Ogdensburg operates) authorizes the city manager to appoint, suspend and remove department heads — this fact is affirmed in the City Charter. But diminishing the city manager’s responsibilities is akin to adopting a weak mayor/council form of government in which councilors make these decisions.
Attempting to do this would likely require a referendum, so these councilors want to avoid this by chipping away at the city manager’s job bit by bit. That’s wrong, and residents should not tolerate it.
They should demand that the City Council name a competent professional to serve as city manager, someone in whom they have full confidence. If they can’t do this, why should anyone trust them to oversee other essential duties?
(1) comment
The residents of Ogdensburg goofed on this one.
