The Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge plays at least two important roles in the north country.
It provides $1,000 each to 10 local organizations carrying out vital work throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. These groups offer crucial services to people in need, and any funding is welcome.
In addition, the Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge encourages young adults to become civically involved. They submit essays on why a particular organization should receive the $1,000 being offered. This allows them to display their writing skills, and it prompts them to consider why these groups are important in this area.
The Northern New York Community Foundation offers the Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge each year. It announced the latest winners last week.
“Now in its sixth year, the Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge was open to all tri-county middle school students. This year’s program committee reviewed 124 entries from seventh- and eighth-graders in 11 different school districts who recommended grants to 93 different organizations that serve residents across the three counties. Schools participating in the 2022-2023 challenge [are]: Jefferson County — Carthage Central, Case Middle School/Watertown City Schools, South Jefferson Central, Thousand Islands Middle School; Lewis County — Beaver River Central and Lowville Academy and Central School; St. Lawrence County — Brasher Falls Central, Canton Central, Massena Central, Morristown Central, and Potsdam Central,” the NNYCF, based in Watertown, said in a Dec. 29 news release. “The initiative was launched in 2017 to introduce middle school students to concepts of philanthropy and community needs. The challenge seeks to engage youths as they explore the meaning of community and are empowered to recommend grants to support their concepts that strengthen the quality of life in the region.
“In the past six years, 113 students have been selected to present 109 grants totaling $60,000 to 86 different nonprofit organizations that serve tri-county residents. Since the Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge began, 714 students representing 23 school districts across the region have applied to the program, recommending grants to 214 different charitable organizations. Charitable organizations students selected for funding this year range from those that provide support for essential human needs, youth development, and the elderly, to those that strengthen and enrich our communities through education, health and wellness, and recreation. Gifts to the Friends of the Foundation Annual Community Betterment Fund, as well as corporate support from Community Bank and a major gift from an anonymous individual donor, help to underwrite program grants.”
Participants and winning organizations are :
■ Jefferson County: Watertown Urban Mission, Aidan O’Shaughnessy, Case Middle School, Watertown; Salvation Army Watertown Corps, Carson Brown, Case Middle School; Movement Sports, Owen Marcolini, Case Middle School; Hospice of Jefferson County, Devyn Pleskach, South Jefferson Central, Adams; and Cape Vincent Community Food Pantry, Isabella McKillip, Thousand Islands Middle School, Clayton.
■ Lewis County: Lewis County General Hospital Foundation, Michael Whitcher, Lowville Academy & Central School; and Lowville Free Library, Allanah McBroom, Lowville Academy & Central School.
■ St. Lawrence County: Police Activities League of Massena, Alyssa Therrien, Massena Central School; St. Joseph’s Foundation, Ogdensburg, Kinley Lalonde, Morristown Central School; and Society of the United Helpers, Ogdensburg, Peayton Stark, Morristown Central School.
Congratulations to the winning organizations and to the students who nominated them. It’s good that the NNYCF offers this opportunity, and we commend all those involved in carrying this program out.
