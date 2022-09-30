News that the federal government expressed interest earlier this year in developing a massive facility for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the town of Orleans raised concerns among residents, environmental advocates and community leaders.
CBP proposed purchasing land at Blind Bay to construct a 48,000-square-foot Border Patrol station and marina. It would replace the structure now used on Wellesley Island.
Conservation groups pointed out how the facility would harm the eco-system of the surrounding land and water. Those who live at Blind Bay said it would intrude significantly on life in their neighborhood.
The Thousand Islands Land Trust, based in Clayton, responded to this by announcing plans to buy the property at Blind Bay. This would protect it from further development.
And several community leaders offered the Bonnie Castle Stables site for the CBP’s use. It offers many of the same advantages of the Blind Bay location.
Authorities from the federal government have not yet agreed to seriously consider the Bonnie Castle Stables site. They said the property at Blind Bay remains an option, and this has many people concerned.
While the Bonnie Castle Stables land offers ample space for a Border Patrol station, it’s not on the shoreline as is the Blind Bay site. So CBP would need to use a nearby marina for its water-based operations.
It’s true that having everything at one spot would be ideal. This is likely why government officials took a great interest in Blind Bay. They would need to take over the land through eminent domain at this point, which would do nothing but strain relations further.
However, this doesn’t nullify the damage that constructing such a huge facility at Blind Bay would cause. We acknowledge that it’s necessary for the federal government to find the best location possible for its planned station. Border Patrol operations help keep us safe from those who enter the country with the intent of doing harm.
But it’s imperative for the government to work with local officials on finding a solution that addresses everyone’s needs. It’s easy for people stationed in the nation’s capital to overlook issues raised by those of us located several hundred miles away. This shouldn’t be an excuse for ignoring the ideas offered by individuals in this region that serve as better options.
The Bonnie Castle Stables site is still an excellent choice for the land-based CBP station. It would provide the space for this facility, and residents of the area would not feel they are being intruded upon by the government.
And there’s no reason to believe that a marina in a separate spot wouldn’t fall within the CBP’s plans. Those who work for the government often have to move from one facility to another. This is a good proposal that must be reviewed by those in charge.
For their part, community leaders need to identify a practical water-based site for the CBP marina. There are a few spots available, and they should work together to find a place that suits what the government needs.
In addition, our federal legislators must make this case to those overseeing the project within the Biden administration. They have to do what they can to raise awareness of the serious concerns of the people in this region.
If we’re all going to peacefully share space in this area, choosing a mutually acceptable location is critical. Good neighbors have to make accommodations for each other’s needs, so let’s make an effort to ensure this is the result.
