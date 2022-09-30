News that the federal government expressed interest earlier this year in developing a massive facility for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the town of Orleans raised concerns among residents, environmental advocates and community leaders.

CBP proposed purchasing land at Blind Bay to construct a 48,000-square-foot Border Patrol station and marina. It would replace the structure now used on Wellesley Island.

