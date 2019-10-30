Five candidates are running for three judgeships on the state Supreme Court for the Fifth Judicial District. This covers Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties.
Judge Bernadette Romano Clark of Utica is seeking re-election this year and should be among the winners in Tuesday’s election; she is the only incumbent judge on the ballot. She was first elected to the Supreme Court in the Fifth Judicial District in 2005 and deserves to retain her seat given her excellent work on the bench. She will appear on the Conservative, Democratic, Independence and Republican lines.
She graduated from St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Ind., in 1974 and earned her law degree from Syracuse University in 1989. She then worked for the law firms Bond, Schoeneck & King in Syracuse and Petrone & Petrone in Utica.
Judge Clark began her work in public service in 1994 with the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. She was the first woman to hold the position of first assistant district attorney.
She also was the first elected woman judge in Oneida County when she won a seat on the Oneida County Family Court in 2000. She was appointed acting Supreme Court judge in 2003.
In addition, she was the first woman elected to the Supreme Court judge from Oneida County. She established and presided over the Oneida County Domestic Violence Court from 2006 to 2009.
Judge Clark has an exceptional reputation as a jurist. Her extensive background in the law makes her well qualified to continue on the bench. We strongly support her re-election bid and hope voters will do the same next week.
