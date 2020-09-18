When asked about where novel coronavirus outbreaks have occurred, government authorities in Jefferson and Lewis counties join many of their colleagues in giving incredibly vague answers.
They say they don’t want to risk identifying individuals who have tested positive. The rest of us should look upon all areas as potentially infected, so we don’t need to know anything more specific. Move along, please.
This attitude is preposterous! Jefferson and Lewis are among the few counties in Northern New York that refuse to detail where incidents of infection have been officially documented. They offer only countywide statistics along with flimsy excuses for doing so.
Oswego County provides a range of confirmed cases (1-5, 6-10, 11-20, 21-30, etc.) for each municipality. Onondaga County lists the specific number of cases for every municipality (and for the city of Syracuse, it breaks confirmed cases down by ZIP code). Franklin and St. Lawrence counties provide statistics for each town.
In early April on this page, we argued that counties should release details about where infections occur. Officials should trust us with more data about the pandemic than they’re providing. People make better decisions when they are sufficiently informed.
In the same edition and on the same page as our editorial, Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott A. Gray presented an opposing argument. He said offering more specific information about where outbreaks have been documented is a subject of ongoing discussion throughout New York.
“This leads to the question of where the existing cases are located in Jefferson County and why there has not been a map issued by us. The location disclosure issue is of great debate around the state: disclosing the correct amount of information vs. the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act privacy requirement; the amount of information that is useful to the public vs. creating unnecessary anxiety; or, conversely, enabling a false sense of security leading to easement of personal responsibility,” Mr. Gray wrote. “This issue is an often discussed and reviewed topic at the county. We at Jefferson County have at this time decided to stay on the conservative side of the issue with our release of statistics. The relevance of disclosing location information is another consideration. Most responses from the public are centered on the ‘right to know’ as a reason.”
Mr. Gray said the county must exercise caution to avoid giving people a false sense of security about the spread of infection and to reduce the likelihood of an intense search on the part of residents for individuals who have tested positive. We all need to adopt an “assume positive” attitude by considering every area potentially infected.
But three months later, Mr. Gray disclosed publicly that a boat gathering of people on Picton Island over the Fourth of July weekend became an issue of concern for public health officials. An outbreak occurred in the Clayton area shortly thereafter, and authorities connected some of the people who tested positive to the event on Picton Island.
Knowing this detail no doubt assisted in identifying who could be at risk of infection. Anyone who was present at this event now had pertinent information they could use to make the wise decision to be tested.
Mr. Gray obviously believed that telling members of the public the specific location of where this gathering occurred was beneficial in containing the spread. So he undermined the assertion he made two months earlier that such information was none of our concern.
Three restaurants in Clayton closed temporarily to ensure their establishments were adequately cleaned. An employee of two of the eateries tested positive.
The owners of these restaurants were justly worried about further spread of the infection. Some of their employees regularly socialize with each other and work at other local businesses. They had their staff members tested because they were informed that an outbreak had occurred in the area.
Revealing where outbreaks take place will let potentially infected individuals know they should be tested. If the only thing they hear from public health authorities is that people “somewhere in the county” are now shown to be infected, will they be inclined to act? Do they need to rush to a testing facility every time they read newly reported infection statistics, no matter where the infection was recorded?
St. Lawrence County recently took meaningful action based on an outbreak in a specific area. Between Aug. 25 and Sept. 7, 22 people in the Massena area tested positive for the coronavirus.
Authorities planned to open a testing site at the Massena Community Center to help in their investigation. How many residents would bother to be tested if the only information they heard was that an outbreak had occurred “somewhere” in the vastly spacious St. Lawrence County?
People looking to buy a home often use crime statistics to determine if they want to move to a specific part of a community. A municipality could hide this information, but then it would risk losing residents because of its secrecy.
Transparency allows individuals to put their efforts toward resolving problems facing various neighborhoods — but they can only do this if they have the information they need.
Authorities often want their constituents to “prove” they should be given information about what’s going on. But this isn’t how self-government works.
It’s up to governmental bodies to prove they need to conceal these details. In the case of blocking public access to data about where coronavirus outbreaks have occurred, officials have so far failed to make a persuasive argument.
