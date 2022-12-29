The season of cold and snow in Northern New York is just getting started, and already we’ve been hit with two ferocious storms.
The first occurred during the weekend of Nov. 18. More than 6 feet of snow was dumped on the region, causing major problems.
The second one struck last week, with heavy snowfall, bitter cold temperatures and severe wind gusts making driving very hazardous. Numerous roadways were closed. County authorities issued travel bans throughout much of the area.
And we have another three to four months of this to go, so we’re very likely to see additional storms before we close the curtain on this season. It’s important to be prepared for the worst until it becomes significantly warmer outside.
As we trudge our way through winter, it’s appropriate to take time to reflect on everyone who works hard to move things along. Because they do their jobs so well, it’s easy to take them for granted. But it’s good to remind ourselves of how tougher this season would be every day if they weren’t out there keeping problems to a minimum.
Since we only see them in winter, it’s fitting to start with all those who keep our roadways clear of snow. Plow drivers are usually on duty early in the morning and often late at night.
Their work is particularly important in more sparsely populated regions that don’t get as much traffic. Driving on these roads can be hazardous with few people in the immediate area to help someone in trouble. Snow plows do an excellent job ensuring the roads are safer when the white stuff piles up.
First-responders (firefighters, medical personnel, police officers) also perform a vital service in the winter months. Their jobs are hard enough in more pleasant weather. The frigid cold exacerbates the problems they face in responding to emergencies. We are forever indebted to them for their commitment to saving lives and maintaining social order under the harshest of conditions.
People who work in the social services industry make essential contributions as well. Representatives of groups such the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army, for example, are on the scene when fires or natural disasters strike. They and members of other organizations play an integral role in providing necessary services for people in need, and we should support their work by donating money or volunteering our time.
In addition, utility staffers and public works employees are among those who deserve our thanks. They keep electricity, internet and telephone lines operating as well as make crucial repairs to our infrastructure during the coldest of stretches.
Still others on this list include members of the armed forces. The soldiers at Fort Drum regularly train to defend our nation in the midst of Northern New York winters, and we see the results in their constant preparedness.
And where would we be without the men and women who deliver our mail and packages day in and day out? We are incredibly grateful for all those who carry out the vital functions of the U.S. Postal Service.
There are undoubtedly individuals we neglected to mention here (store associates who round up shopping carts; restaurant employees who deliver food orders to curbsides; tow truck drivers who get frozen car batteries running again; construction workers who repair buildings while outside; plumbers who resolve issues with backed up septic systems; customer service representatives who handle clients at drive-through windows; bus drivers who navigate icy roads to ensure children get to school safely). Of course, we have a soft spot in our hearts for all the dedicated drivers who deliver our newspapers to our readers!
Let’s think of everyone who makes our lives better by battling the winter elements to carry out their responsibilities. Express gratitude to them when possible, and appreciate how more manageable this season is with them on the job every day.
