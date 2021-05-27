A new state law decriminalizing the recreational use of marijuana has raised a host of questions.
The New York State Tug Hill Commission will address some of these issues in a webinar to be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
This session, titled “The New Cannabis Law: Consideration for Towns and Villages,” will focus on concerns pertaining to municipal governments. It will be led by Wade Beltramo of the New York Conference of Mayors and Sarah Brancatella of the Association of Towns of the State of New York.
“The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act of 2021 created a new section of NYS law, cannabis. Several of its provisions affect town and village governments, including licensing and taxation, and there are many questions regarding what can be regulated locally and the timing and process for local regulations,” according to a news item published May 13 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Questions about what this means for employers and their employees will also be addressed. There will be an opportunity for questions and answers.”
This will be an opportunity for representatives of municipal governments to explore the new law as it pertains to them in greater detail. Information provided will be useful for policymakers as they craft measures about what can be done in their communities in accordance with the law.
“The NYS Tug Hill Commission is a small, non-regulatory state agency charged with ‘helping local governments and citizens shape the future of the Tug Hill region.’ The Tug Hill region includes 41 towns and 18 villages in portions of Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida and Oswego counties,” the agency’s website says. “The commission provides technical assistance to local governments, economic development organizations and other local groups in land use planning, community development and natural resource management. The commission also provides skill development and information for local officials through workshops and issue papers on various topics.”
Those who work for towns and villages should take advantage of the Tug Hill Commission’s online workshop. Visit http://wdt.me/TLwyM5 to register.
