It’s shameful that state officials ignored a request from a biomass facility to help it remain financially sustainable and continue to provide power to Fort Drum.
ReEnergy Black River LLC is a 60-megawatt-capacity plant that derives electricity from wood debris through a boiling process. It provides 28 megawatts of power to Fort Drum — ensuring the local U.S. Army post is energy independent.
Authorities at the plant informed the Public Service Commission last year that they would be forced to close the facility if action wasn’t taken by the end of January. The state previously defined biomass as a source of renewable energy.
But when the state Legislature passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act in 2019, it failed to categorize biomass in this manner. The major focus in this law is power generated by solar and wind, which aren’t as reliable sources of energy when conditions change.
This put ReEnergy in a bind. It sells excess electricity to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, but its contract will expire in May. If the state does not officially define biomass as a renewable source of energy, the facility would no longer receive compensation for its environmental attributes.
State Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, and former state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, co-sponsored a bill to resolve this dilemma. And the legislation had bipartisan support.
But apparently, it did not garner enough support as it failed to advance. Brian Peck, Blankenbush’s chief of staff, told the Watertown Daily Times last year that legislators couldn’t agree on how to define the term “renewable.”
ReEnergy made multiple requests to the PCS to help find a solution. But the final session of the PCS for January took place Friday and it did nothing to assist the plant. ReEnergy officials needed to know by the end of this month that something was in the works so they could begin shutting everything down in proper time.
The facility announced Friday that it would close its doors. The plant supports more than 300 direct and indirect jobs in the north country and Central New York.
“Although we enjoy strong local support, including our local state legislators, we were unable to secure the support we needed from the state Legislature or Public Service Commission,” Larry Richardson, ReEnergy’s chief executive officer, said in a news release. “This will be a blow not only to our employees, but also to the many logging companies and mills that rely on the facility as an end-market for their low-value wood that has no other use.”
ReEnergy Holdings reached an agreement with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency in 2014 to convert a defunct coal-fired plant into a biomass facility that would give Fort Drum all the energy it needed. It spent $34 million to achieve this goal; this resulted in a $289 million, 20-year contract.
ReEnergy Black River benefits Fort Drum by allowing the post to rely entirely on a private source of power. It benefits the region by sustaining jobs at the plant and supporting logging companies. And it benefits the environment by encouraging sustainable practices in managing forested areas.
However, the state Legislature and PSC decided that addressing ReEnergy’s problem wasn’t worth the effort. And in so doing, they once again show their lack of concern for important issues in Northern New York. We need to remember the apathy displayed by these individuals the next time they come here looking for support for one of their grandiose proposals.
