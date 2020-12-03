Will the Steve D. Alteri Municipal Pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown get a second chance?
Possibly. And if city officials choose wisely, the answer will be a resounding yes.
Earlier this year, the City Council voted to demolish the pool. Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero was the only one to oppose the measure.
On this page, we’ve challenged Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith to provide a rationale for taking this action. At council meetings, he cited the city’s financial difficulties.
Given that the pool at Thompson Park was completed, Mr. Smith said another one had to be closed as Watertown cannot afford to maintain three pools. He said the decision was final, and Alteri pool was supposed to meet its fate before the end of the year.
However, the demolition hasn’t yet begun. And a leak has been discovered in the William J. Flynn Municipal Pool at North Elementary School. If the cost to repair whatever damage exists is too high, council members may reverse their decision and preserve Alteri pool.
Council members should put the brakes on demolishing Alteri pool for the near future. This will allow to examine the situation with the city’s three pools and decide what is the best option if one of them must go.
We understand the fiscal issues confronting Watertown. For years, we’ve been urging officials to address the pending loss of revenue when the hydroelectric power contract with National Grid expires within the next decade.
In a column published Sept. 13 by the Watertown Daily Times, Mr. Smith cited this as one of the reasons that Alteri pool had to be demolished. This was a difficult decision for everyone involved, he said. He wrote that similarly sized municipalities don’t have three pools and that Watertown should be able to make do with two of them.
We agree with the mayor that the city faces serious problems if it doesn’t do something about its finances. He also has a point that three pools may be a luxury Watertown cannot afford.
But Mr. Smith didn’t answer why the pool needed to be demolished right away. The city could keep it closed indefinitely until authorities decided how to proceed. This likely wouldn’t cost the council all that much money.
We’ve urged officials to put this project on the back burner until some relevant data could be presented: Is Alteri pool more popular than Flynn pool? Is there a way for the city to derive some revenue from pool usage to offset these expenses in the budget?
We still don’t have these facts, and they will help guide council members in their decisions on what to do with either Alteri or Flynn pools.
As with this year, just how much any of the pools will be used next season is unknown. The novel coronavirus pandemic resulted in Alteri and Flynn pools to remain closed while the Thompson Park pool was usable for only a few weeks. No one at this point is clear on when any of them will reopen.
So in this holiday season, the leak at Flynn pool may be a blessing in disguise. Council members need more information to make a prudent decision on what to do with any of the pools, and they now have an opportunity to take a deeper look at the situation. Don’t waste it.
