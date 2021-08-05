The funding problem affecting numerous rural ambulance services across the country has hit local organizations, and two of them seek financial help from the public.
The Carthage Area Rescue Squad as well as the Lewis County Search and Rescue are soliciting contributions to help their operations. While the run mostly on volunteer workers, their budgets don’t cover their full costs.
“In seeking donations, the Lewis County Search and Rescue points out that during the [novel coronavirus] pandemic, first-responders were on the front line, providing care to local and surrounding communities. The agency responded to more than 2,500 calls in 2020, ‘adapting to ever-changing guidelines and hospital regulations.’ All donations to the not-for-profit are applied to the continued efforts of providing fast and efficient emergency medical services,” according to a story published Friday in the Watertown Daily Times. “The squad is staffed around the clock, offering all levels of care from basic EMTs to advanced life support paramedics, and everyone in between with 80% of the members as volunteers. The squad has six ambulances and two fly cars. EMT classes are held in-house each fall, and the squad is always accepting new members.
“In the campaign letter, the staff and board of directors of Carthage Area Rescue Squad Inc. expressed thanks to the community for the continued support during the last year, especially the donations of food, masks and other personal protective gear along with the monetary donations. The squad also thanked the public for the emotional support through signs and banners,” the article reported. “CARS responded to roughly 1,534 emergency 911 calls and approximately 1,000 transports from Carthage Hospital to other hospitals throughout the state during last year. The squad covers the towns of Champion and Wilna including Deferiet and Great Bend and provides support to Natural Bridge, Harrisville and the town of Diana. Over the past year, CARS purchased two new interosseous drills, two new stair chairs, and a ‘new-to-us’ ambulance. The squad welcomed new providers to help maintain coverage to the area 24 hours a day, seven days a week year round.”
Rural ambulance and rescue services have been severely hampered by financial challenges for years. But the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated these difficulties for specific reasons.
Organizations had to increase the number of calls they made and allocate more resources to ensuring the safety of patients and first-responders during this health care crisis. Many of them are partially supported by municipal governments, which definitely felt the strain of the pandemic on their budgets.
A story by Kaiser Health News published July 11 in the Watertown Daily Times outlined some of the issues these services are confronting.
“In rural America, it’s increasingly difficult for ambulance services to respond to emergencies … One factor is that emergency medical services are struggling to find young volunteers to replace retiring EMTs. Another is a growing financial crisis among rural volunteer EMS agencies: A third of them are at risk because they can’t cover their operating costs,” the article reported. “Rural ambulance services rely heavily on volunteers. About 53% of rural EMS agencies are staffed by volunteers, compared with 14% in urban areas, according to an NRHA report. More than 70% of those rural agencies report difficulty finding volunteers.
“In addition to personnel shortages, about a third of rural EMS agencies in the U.S. are in immediate operational jeopardy because they can’t cover their costs, according to the [National Rural Health Association NRHA],” according to the story. “[NRHA Chief Operations Officer Brock] Slabach said that largely stems from insufficient Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements. Those reimbursements cover, on average, about a third of the actual costs to maintain equipment, stock medications and pay for insurance and other fixed expenses. Many rural ambulance services rely on patients’ private insurance to fill the gap. Private insurance pays considerably more than Medicaid. But because of low call volumes, rural EMS agencies can’t always cover their bills, Slabach said.”
There are obviously reimbursement issues that must be resolved between ambulance organizations and governmental entities. But the fact is that we need these organizations to provide their essential services.
We encourage residents to donate what they can to the Carthage Area Rescue Squad and the Lewis County Search and Rescue.
Donations can be mailed to Carthage Area Rescue Squad Inc., P.O. Box 714, Carthage, NY 13619 or made via PayPal, debit or credit card on its website at http://wdt.me/GvMuXK; call 315-493-1913 for more information. Contributions to the Lewis County Search & Rescue Inc. can be sent to P.O. Box 247, Lowville, NY 13367 or made online at http://wdt.me/C4xaxE; for more information, call 315-376-7745.
These are not the only ambulance services that need financial assistance from members of the public. The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization has a list of groups in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties on its website; visit http://wdt.me/wc85UU for more information. Readers should track down their local ambulance services to see how they support the vital work these groups perform.
