While state legislators have offered a new tool to municipalities to address the problem of vacant structures, they need to look at a few problem sites of their own.
The state Assembly and Senate passed a bill to streamline the process for cities, towns and villages to take possession of abandoned properties. Even though the proposal was approved in both chambers in June, it has not yet been sent to Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s office for her consideration.
“The law … will allow municipal code enforcement departments to declare certain commercial or industrially zoned properties as abandoned and permits the municipality to take action to reclaim that property. Municipalities already have a process to repossess properties with long-standing unpaid tax bills. But this new acquisition process moves much faster and does not require that tax bills go unpaid for a property to be repossessed by the municipality,” according to a story published Wednesday in the Watertown Daily Times. “The bill has broad bipartisan support, including the support of Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, and Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski, as well as a number of Democratic state Senators and Assembly members. In a bill memo attached to the legislation describing its need, the lawmakers argue that local governments across New York have been struggling to find solutions to the growing number of abandoned commercial properties since the 1970s, and ‘nuisance properties now litter upstate New York, presenting particularly tough challenges for local governments.’”
This is a good idea that should accelerate the process of placing valuable land back on the tax rolls. Structures that sit vacant for years pose serious hazards to communities, but officials often have their hands tied when they want to move forward. This measure would expedite efforts to restore commercial and industrial properties so they can be repurposed.
However, the state has caused problems of its own with abandoned facilities. And Jefferson County Legislator Scott A. Gray of Watertown is calling on authorities to deal with these issues as well.
Gray is the Republican candidate for the state Assembly’s 116th District. He highlighted the long-abandoned St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg and now-closed Ogdensburg Correctional Facility as needing serious attention. We would add the shuttered Watertown Correctional Facility to this list.
“You have to say, if it’s in the best interests of communities to alleviate them of nuisance properties and to clean up those properties, then what about over here, with state-owned property?” Gray asked in a story published Wednesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “If you want to eradicate the nuisance properties owned by private individuals, you have to set the example.”
Abandoned properties deteriorate because they receive little if any ongoing maintenance. They also lure homeless individuals or people looking for hidden sites to use drugs. The facilities become dangerous and can cause tremendous harm.
In addition, they turn into eyesores. This may alter the character of a neighborhood and affect property values.
Many of the buildings on the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center campus closed in the 1980s and 1990s; some of the center’s operations continue in newer buildings at the site. The Watertown Correctional Facility closed in March 2021, and the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility closed earlier this year.
Gray raised an excellent point about the state’s actions. If it wants municipalities to do more to restore vacant sites, it needs to undertake this work on facilities it possesses. Abandoned properties hurt areas, no matter who owns them.
