Extended isolation has long plagued many Americans — this is a particular concern for elderly people.
Humans are social beings who need the companionship of others. But numerous individuals find themselves alone much of their time, which takes a horrendous toll on their mental health.
The problem of isolation was bad enough in our society, but the novel coronavirus pandemic made it much worse. Older Americans risked severe health complications if they developed COVID-19. So remaining apart was the best way to reduce the risk of becoming infected.
However, this exacerbated the detrimental effects of loneliness. People living in nursing facilities went long periods of time before they could visit with loved ones and friends.
And quite often, such get-togethers had to take place in separate rooms. Being apart from others sometimes seemed like it could be just as deadly as the illness.
A documentary titled “All the Lonely People” chronicles the problem of isolation during the pandemic and how some people overcame their obstacles. Groups serving older Americans have organized screenings of the movie, including some in Northern New York.
“Loneliness is about a lot more than just being alone,” Crystal Collette director of the Lewis County Office for the Aging, said in a news items published Oct. 15 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Almost all of us, across the lifespan, experience times in which we long for connection, belonging and community. We know older adults living in rural communities, like Lewis County, experience social isolation to a higher degree given challenges with transportation, family living out of town, and many other factors. This beautiful film really gets you thinking about your own life and where you want to invest in relationships.”
SUNY Canton will present the film to members of the public free of charge in the Kingston Theater on campus at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Lewis County Office for the Aging is offering a bus trip for people to travel to watch the documentary.
The movie will include a facilitated question-and-answer session with the film’s producers and local officials. This event is part of a statewide screening tour organized by the state Office for the Aging, the Association on Aging in New York, and locally by the Office for the Aging in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging also will present the film at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Oswego County Public Health Building Complex, 70 Bunner St. in Oswego. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m.
“About a year ago, I had the privilege of previewing this powerful documentary,” NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said in the news item. “I immediately saw its alignment with the work that NYSOFA and the aging services network are collectively doing to combat social isolation for older adults. I also saw it as a tool to raise awareness about the need for this work on multiple levels, including a broader community reach, as isolation impacts people of all ages. The film examines an issue that profoundly affects older adults, but it also features people from all walks of life and age groups, showing the many ways that we are all touched by social isolation. This is an issue that existed prior to the pandemic. Yet the social disruptions of COVID-19 fundamentally exacerbated it — and, in many ways, helped open our eyes to the problem. NYSOFA is proud to work with filmmakers from the Clowder Group and local partners to host these screenings and use the power of film to inspire conversation about one of the most pressing cultural issues of our time.”
■ Social connections have a profound influence on risk for mortality and are associated with a 30% increased risk of early death.
■ Loneliness is as lethal as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, according to researcher Julianne Holt-Lunstad.
■ Loneliness affects more than one-third of American adults, with particular likelihood among individuals facing challenging life circumstances like loss of a loved one and chronic or catastrophic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, mental illness or cancer.
■ Loneliness has negative effects on mental health, worsening depression, anxiety, mood disorders and cognitive decline, and on physical health, leading to higher rates cardiovascular impairment, chronic pain and fatigue.
■ Certain age groups — notably adolescents, young adults and older adults — seem to be particularly at risk as marked by growing incidence of depression, substance abuse and suicide.
■ External factors may be accelerating the crisis: research indicates, for instance, internet and social media engagement exacerbate feelings of loneliness, depression and anxiety, according to a 2014 annual survey of college students.
“I had the opportunity to view this film prior to completion and again once the final edits were done,” Oswego County Aging Director Sara Sunday said in a news item published Oct. 20 by the Watertown Daily Times. “It is a very powerful film, evoking many emotions and brings to light the plight of loneliness. It also offers some very simple ways to try to combat that loneliness and social isolationism. As the holidays draw near, this documentary helps remind us that loneliness is very real, and it affects people of all ages in profound ways. We are happy to be working with NYSOFA, Aging-NY and the Clowder Group to bring this film to Oswego County.”
A bus will be provided for Lewis County residents to attend the viewing at SUNY Canton, departing at 1 p.m. from Tops Plaza in Lowville. Refreshments will be provided at the event and a boxed dinner for the return trip. To reserve a seat, call the Lewis County Office for the Aging at 315-376-5313.
To sign up to attend the screening in Oswego, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Masks must be worn by everyone while in the Health Department building.
We applaud local organizations for providing ways for people to see this documentary. Hopefully, it will have a positive effect on those who endure loneliness as well as spark discussions about how we as a community may confront it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.